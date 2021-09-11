CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

2 die, 4 hospitalized after Chicago carbon monoxide leak

Cover picture for the articleCHICAGO (AP) — Two women have died and four other people, including three children, have been hospitalized after a carbon monoxide leak in Chicago’s Little Village neighborhood. Fire officials say a woman in her 70s and another woman in her 50s were found dead inside the basement of a home. Their names haven’t been released. One adult and three children were taken from the same scene to Stroger Hospital in stable condition. A neighbor reported smelling gas and when crews entered the building, they found carbon monoxide levels of 200 parts per million, which can be fatal, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission.

