Business Briefs

Chelsea Groton Bank kicks off their 5-week "Cultivating Great Business: Small Business Bootcamp" on Oct. 5. The free small business series, designed for aspiring and established entrepreneurs, is offered through the bank's financial education program, Chelsea University, in partnership with the Norwich Community Development Corporation and the Greater Norwich Area Chamber of Commerce. The instructor-led curriculum was developed jointly by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation and the U.S. Small Business Administration. Each class will be delivered by Chelsea Groton Bank team members and local professionals. All classes will be offered in person and via Zoom on Tuesdays from noon-1 p.m. at Chelsea Groton's Westside Branch, 444 West Main St., Norwich, and Thursdays from 6-8 p.m. at Foundry 66, 66 Franklin St., Norwich, from Oct. 5–Nov. 4. To learn more and to register, visit www.ChelseaGroton.com/ChelseaUniversity.