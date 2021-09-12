CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Groton, CT

Business Briefs

The Day
 5 days ago

Chelsea Groton Bank kicks off their 5-week "Cultivating Great Business: Small Business Bootcamp" on Oct. 5. The free small business series, designed for aspiring and established entrepreneurs, is offered through the bank's financial education program, Chelsea University, in partnership with the Norwich Community Development Corporation and the Greater Norwich Area Chamber of Commerce. The instructor-led curriculum was developed jointly by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation and the U.S. Small Business Administration. Each class will be delivered by Chelsea Groton Bank team members and local professionals. All classes will be offered in person and via Zoom on Tuesdays from noon-1 p.m. at Chelsea Groton's Westside Branch, 444 West Main St., Norwich, and Thursdays from 6-8 p.m. at Foundry 66, 66 Franklin St., Norwich, from Oct. 5–Nov. 4. To learn more and to register, visit www.ChelseaGroton.com/ChelseaUniversity.

www.theday.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Groton, CT
City
Stonington, CT
Norwich, CT
Business
Groton, CT
Business
State
Connecticut State
Local
Connecticut Business
City
Norwich, CT
City
Quaker Hill, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ct#Briefs#Advertising#Chelsea University#Chelsea Groton#Essex Savings Bank#Brand#Miranda Creative#Networking A Job Fair#The Groton Public Library#Hall Communications#American Job Center#Waterford Country School#Chamberect Com#Amber Alert#Aquarion Water Company
The Hill

24 states threaten legal action over Biden's vaccine mandate

Twenty-four states threatened to sue the Biden administration on Thursday over the president's new rule to require employers with more than 100 employees to mandate vaccinations and frequent testing for their workers. A group of Republican state attorneys general sent a letter to President Biden vowing to take legal action...
U.S. POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy