‘Listening to Kenny G’ Review: Penny Lane Can Challenge Conventional Wisdom Better Than Anyone

By Christian Blauvelt
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article“How’re you feeling?” Penny Lane asks Kenny G. G turns, and pauses a beat. From these first 10 seconds of Lane’s new documentary about the saxophonist — and the startling backlashes he’s provoked throughout his 40-year career — you know you’re in for . With Lane’s laughter, just off-camera, to G’s response, it’s apparent right away this won’t be an objective biographical account, her subject held at some artificial remove, but instead, like Lane’s other films, an impressionist reverie of how the material before you makes you feel.

New Haven Register

Penny Lane Tunes Up 'Listening to Kenny G' Doc at Toronto Festival

Penny Lane’s “Listening to Kenny G” is an insightful, thought provoking look at the easy-listening saxophonist’s successful career in music. Lane chronicles the saxophonist’s rise to fame while also, humorously, exploring the love and the intense hate his music incites. Film screens in the Toronto International Film Festival. How did...
MOVIES
solzyatthemovies.com

Listening to Kenny G – Toronto 2021

Penny Lane is back with her newest documentary, Listening to Kenny G, which goes into why he’s such a polarizing jazz musician. Lane interviews a number of jazz artists and critics in hopes of getting to the bottom of finding out why Kenny G is so polarizing. She makes sure we here from a wide variety of people. You either like him or don’t. And for some, he’s not representative of what real jazz is–sound familiar? But in as much as this documentary is about why he’s so polarizing, Kenny G opens up about his life and how he deals with the criticism. Having already been scarred, he says that the jazz police will no longer rock his world.
MUSIC
thefilmstage.com

TIFF Review: Listening to Kenny G Masterfully Recontextualizes How We Absorb the Artist’s Music

While the premise of Penny Lane’s Listening to Kenny G unfolds through the comedic question “why do so many people hate Kenny G?” it quickly reveals itself a rather intriguing tightrope walk upon the line separating art from commerce. Because this question cannot be answered without first acknowledging who the “people” are. Kenny G has fans. A lot of them. He’s sold 75 million records to become the best-selling instrumentalist of all-time. So they aren’t those “people.” Those who enjoy ragging on him as a meme because he’s an easy punching bag aren’t either. The real “haters” are therefore those who take jazz as an artform so seriously that they cannot comprehend Kenny G as anything but a hack. They hate him because he’s ignoring the rules.
MUSIC
mxdwn.com

Album Review: Maggie Rose – Have a Seat

Maggie Rose gets help from Alabama Shakes’s Ben Tanner for new multi-genre project. The Highwaymen are the greatest country music group of all time. They get to hold this title not only because of the way their music sounds but also because of the way in which they went about making the music. Feeling bogged down by big label executives and a cookie-cutter sound, they struck out on their own and joined independent record labels in order to make the music that they wanted. A similar story can be said for Maggie Rose after she left Universal Records for the independent Emrose Records, allowing for her own genre to shine.
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Was Bob Dylan Good in the Eighties? A New Edition of ‘The Bootleg Series’ Makes Us Think the Answer is ‘Yes’

The Eighties are widely regarded as the low point of Bob Dylan’s entire career, a time when he struggled to find relevance in the MTV era and released a series of tacky, rudderless albums that were savaged by fans and critics. Even Dylan himself refuses to defend his output from the time. “[I was] pretty whitewashed and wasted out professionally,” he recalled in his 2004 memoir Chronicles: Volume One. “I’m in the bottomless pit of cultural oblivion. You name it. I can’t shake it.”  But the newest chapter of the bootleg series, Springtime In New York (1980-1985), forces us to reevaluate...
CELEBRITIES
CBS Minnesota

How Did Bob Dylan, Prince Rank On Updated Rolling Stone List Of All-Time Top 500 Songs?

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The last time Rolling Stone magazine compiled its list of the top 500 songs of all-time (meaning the last 60 or 70 years, in practice), Minnesota’s own Bob Dylan stood at the top of the heap with his signature song “Like a Rolling Stone.” But in 2021, that stone has decidedly rolled out of the #1 spot, making way for Aretha Franklin’s anthemic “Respect.” Rolling Stone argued it was Franklin’s first number-one hit and the single that established her as the Queen of Soul. Dylan’s song managed to hold onto a spot in the top five, though, surrounded by...
ENTERTAINMENT
PopMatters

Elvis Costello Remakes His Classic ‘This Year’s Model’ in Spanish

In 1978, the always-clever Elvis Costello showed his head-turning debut album was no fluke, coming back just a year later with his explosive second album, This Year’s Model. Not only did it announce Costello as an artist with staying power, but it was also his first album with his steady band, the Attractions, who helped propel him on album after rocking album for years.
MUSIC
TheWrap

‘TheWrap-Up’ Podcast: Emmy Predictions and Kenny G

Episode 52: Plus, did we just hear about the worst reality TV idea ever?. This week on “TheWrap-Up,” hosts Sharon Waxman and Daniel Goldblatt discussed Christopher Nolan going from Warner Bros. to Universal, the terrible idea that is “The Activist” and a preview of TheGrill 2021. Then, an interview from...
TV & VIDEOS
Gossip Cop

Mick Jagger Welcoming Baby No. 9 With Longtime Girlfriend?

Has Mick Jagger welcomed a ninth child? Twelve months ago, Gossip Cop confronted a story about Jagger getting married to his longtime girlfriend Melanie Hamrick and having a new baby. Let’s look back on this story to see what ended up happening. ‘Time Ain’t On His Side’. The Globe reported...
MUSIC
