NEW HAVEN, Conn. – The Hartford volleyball team split its two matches on the first day of the Yale Invitational on Friday afternoon, dropping the opening match against Yale 3-0, before defeating Quinnipiac in five sets to earn its first win of the 2021 campaign. Freshman Camryn Luginbuhl led the way for the Hawks on the day with a total of 31 kills and 25 digs.

13 DAYS AGO