Tens of thousands of farmers rallied near India's capital on Sunday, vowing to remain defiant against the government over controversial agriculture laws they say will destroy their livelihoods. Chanting "farmer, labourer, unity!", the men and women wore yellow and green scarves signifying harvest and mustard fields while waving national and farmer union flags in Uttar Pradesh state's Muzaffarnagar district. The farmers have been camped out on the borders of Delhi since late November in one of the biggest challenges to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government. Farmers and union leaders reaffirmed at the gathering that they would fight for their rights and continue their sit-in along major highways into Delhi until the legislation is revoked.

AGRICULTURE ・ 11 DAYS AGO