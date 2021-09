Emma Raducanu’s “special” mental strength is a result of her upbringing and something that cannot be taught, says her coach Andrew Richardson.The 18-year-old Raducanu made history on Saturday when she became the first qualifier ever to win a Grand Slam singles title, and the first British woman to do so for 44 years, as she beat Canadian 19-year-old Leylah Fernandez to win the US Open.Richardson had worked with Raducanu from the age of 10 as she developed her game growing up in Bromley, but was only drafted in as her full-time coach for the US Open after her sudden success...

TENNIS ・ 3 DAYS AGO