(Sep. 3, 2021) Harmful algal blooms were reported in five island ponds this week, marking the most blooms in a single week this summer. Nationwide, harmful algal blooms have been associated with rashes, gastrointestinal and respiratory disease and liver damages. Town officials and the Nantucket Land Council are urging people to stay clear of Gibbs Pond, Stump Pond, Head of Hummock Pond and both ends of Clark's Cove. Make sure to keep your dogs out of the water, as well, they say. The effects on dogs can be fatal.

NANTUCKET, MA ・ 13 DAYS AGO