CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — “I was probably in a bit of shock from the whole experience,” Jeff Brown, dean of the U of I’s Gies College of Business, said. It was a traumatic experience, but he says he can’t compare his day to others who dealt with worse on September 11, 2001. Today marks 20 years since 9/11, but for some, it still feels like just yesterday.