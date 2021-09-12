CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Michigan State

Michigan football 3 Questions: Did Jim Harbaugh go old school with Michigan's offense?

By Rainer Sabin, Detroit Free Press
northwestgeorgianews.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFree Press writer Rainer Sabin answers three questions after the Michigan Wolverines defeated the Washington Huskies, 31-10, Saturday in Ann Arbor. Last Monday, Jim Harbaugh wore a dour expression as he described the extent of Ronnie Bell's knee injury and its potential ramifications. After the Michigan coach announced Bell had been lost for the season, he acknowledged the Wolverines would be hard-pressed to fill his void.

www.northwestgeorgianews.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Kirk Herbstreit Has A Blunt Message For Michigan Football

With the 2021 Big Ten football season just around the corner, eyes are focused on Ann Arbor to see if Jim Harbaugh and the Michigan Wolverines can turn things around this fall. That’s a tall order for a team that’s coming off a 2-4 campaign in 2020 and opinions on whether or not the program can change its current trajectory are mixed.
MICHIGAN STATE
NewsTimes

Michigan beats Washington 31-10 after Harbaugh's trick play

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Blake Corum sprinted for a 67-yard touchdown to give Michigan a double-digit lead in the second quarter, one play after Jim Harbaugh called for a fake punt and the Wolverines pulled away to beat Washington 31-10 Saturday night. Michigan (2-0) relied on a tandem of...
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Football
City
Washington Township, MI
State
Washington State
Local
Michigan Sports
Local
Michigan College Sports
City
Ann Arbor, MI
The Spun

Jim Harbaugh Reveals 1 Clear Goal As Michigan’s Coach

Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh has been sitting on a pretty warm seat for some time now. Harbaugh, 57, hasn’t transformed Michigan football into the program many were expecting when he first took over in Ann Arbor. And we’ve heard for years now that the Wolverines might be interested in moving on from Harbaugh and replacing him with someone like Luke Fickell. But for now, Harbaugh remains Michigan’s head coach.
MICHIGAN STATE
On3.com

Jim Harbaugh addresses Michigan contract situation, his desire to return

Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh silenced the narratives that emerged after his contract situation played out publicly in the offseason on ESPN College Gameday. Harbaugh stated he never considered coaching anywhere but Michigan this offseason. “No,” Harbaugh responded when asked if he considered coach elsewhere. “It was a conversation with...
MICHIGAN STATE
saturdaytradition.com

Jim Harbaugh comments on Cade McNamara's performance in Michigan's win over WMU

In the season opener against Western Michigan, Cade McNamara and the Michigan Wolverines passed their test with flying colors. After earning the first start of 2021 in fall camp, McNamara helped the Wolverines get off to a fast start against the Broncos. A part of that start was a 76-yard touchdown to Ronnie Bell in the second quarter.
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hassan Haskins
Person
Ronnie Bell
WolverineDigest

The Most Interesting Things Jim Harbaugh Said: Sept. 13, 2021

Michigan was only favored over Washington by 6.5 but ended up rolling the huskies by 21. Jim Harbaugh and Josh Gattis dialed up run after run after run because UW simply had no answers for it. At the end of the day, Michigan was sitting there with 343 yards on 56 carries and an easy win in prime time. Because of that, quarterback Cade McNamara didn't have to do much and that has some people a little curious about what kind of team U-M really is. Harbaugh addressed that, along with Michigan's time of possession and the mentality of the offensive line.
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

Where does Michigan turn after Ronnie Bell? Jim Harbaugh says it'll be a group effort

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — The Michigan football program received the news it was hoping it wouldn't hear over the weekend with wide receiver officially being lost for the season due to a knee injury suffered in the season-opening victory over Western Michigan on Saturday. Now, the Wolverines have to face the uncomfortable truth of life without Bell in the lineup as well as the leadership that he showed each week.
MICHIGAN STATE
247Sports

Michigan Stadium atmosphere garners rave reviews from Jim Harbaugh

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — During the entire week leading up to Michigan's clash against Washington, social media was ablaze with requests from the football program and fans alike for those in attendance to wear maize. To make a night game atmosphere one to remember as the Wolverines would take on the Huskies on primetime television. Those requests were heard loud and clear as the stadium was ablaze with Maize, save for the few spots of purple that were occupied by an impressive showing of Washington fans in Ann Arbor.
MICHIGAN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Western Michigan#American Football#Free Press#The Big House#Upback
northwestgeorgianews.com

Throwback style working as No. 25 Michigan awaits NIU

If it's good enough for George Patton, Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh is here for it. Michigan is playing an old-school brand of Big Ten football. The results are working just fine for Harbaugh, who reminded the masses he does not care about style points. The Wolverines have relied on...
MICHIGAN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Ann Arbor News

Michigan WR Ronnie Bell to undergo MRI tonight; Jim Harbaugh ‘worried’

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Jim Harbaugh says he’s expecting the worst but hoping for the best with receiver Ronnie Bell. But admittedly, the Michigan coach is worried. “As we come out of this game, that’s the biggest concern,” Harbaugh told reporters after Michigan’s 47-14 win over Western Michigan. “He’ll get an MRI tonight and we’ll find out the severity of the injury.”
NFL
On3.com

Jim Harbaugh announces Michigan star out for season

The Michigan offense suffered a huge blow in their Week 1 victory. Today, Jim Harbaugh announced that star wide receiver Ronnie Bell is out for the season with a knee injury sustained in the game. “It’s going to be really hard to replace Ronnie Bell,” Harbaugh said in his press...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Ann Arbor News

Michigan quick hits: Harbaugh’s Washington commentary, Ronnie Bell tweets, Daylen Baldwin note

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Jim Harbaugh made it a point yesterday of downplaying Washington’s stunning loss to Montana over the weekend. The Michigan football coach went as far as to call it “irrelevant,” using his public microphone to reiterate the message being delivered behind the scenes: The Huskies, ranked in the preseason AP Top-25 poll and a contender in the PAC-12, are a dangerous team and not to be taken lightly.
MICHIGAN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy