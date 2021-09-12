CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clippers Add Former Cavaliers Center Isaiah Hartenstein to Training Camp Roster

The Clippers will sign Isaiah Hartenstein to a training camp deal, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reports.

Hartenstein was traded for the Cavaliers in the JaVale McGee trade at the 2021 deadline and appeared in 16 games for Cleveland.

The big man turned down a $1.76 million player option, betting on himself in the open market. That didn’t exactly work out, though Hartenstein has a real path to earn a roster spot with the Clippers.

