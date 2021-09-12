Lawmakers reflect on somber anniversary

Former President George W. Bush speaks during a memorial for the passengers and crew of United Flight 93, Saturday in Shanksville, Pa., on the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks, as Vice President Kamala Harris looks on, right. Jacquelyn Martin | AP photo

Former President George W. Bush was among dignitaries who gathered in Shanksville, Pa. on Saturday to pay tribute to those who died on Sept. 11, 2001 at the site where a hijacked airliner crashed that day.

Bush recalled how 9/11 showed that Americans could unite despite their differences. It was a message, he said, that was needed today.

“So much of our politics have become a naked appeal to anger, fear and resentment,” Bush said. “On America’s day of trial and grief, I saw millions of people instinctively grab for a neighbor’s hand, and rally for the cause of one another. That is the America I know.”

U.S. Sen. Bob Casey joined Bush, President Joe Biden and other national and local leaders in Shanksville to mark this solemn occasion and to honor those who showed uncommon valor and courage that day.

“We must never forgot those who died on 9/11, and we continue to support and pray for the families who spent the last two decades without their loved ones,” said Casey, D-Scranton.

Casey added that following one of the darkest days in U.S. history, Americans also stepped up to serve their country with selflessness and bravery.

“Our service members made enormous sacrifices, many with their lives, to keep the United States safe from terrorist attacks,” Casey said. “We owe them a debt of gratitude. I will continue to honor all those who lost their lives in the 9/11 attacks, those who ran towards danger to save others and those who continue to protect us from terrorist attacks around the world.”

New York ceremonies

Three American presidents stood somberly side by side Saturday at the National September 11 Memorial in New York, sharing a moment of silence to mark the anniversary of the nation’s worst terrorist attack with a display of unity.

Presidents Joe Biden, Barack Obama and Bill Clinton gathered at the site where the World Trade Center towers fell two decades ago. Each man wore a blue ribbon and held his hands over his heart as a procession marched a flag through the memorial before hundreds of people, some carrying photos of loved ones lost in the attacks.

Before the event began, a jet flew overhead in an eerie echo of the attacks, drawing a glance from Biden toward the sky. For much of the ceremony he stood with his arms crossed and head bowed, listening while the names of the victims were read. At one point, he wiped a tear from his eye.

Biden was a senator when hijackers commandeered four planes and carried out the attack. He was Obama’s vice president in 2011 when the country observed the 10th anniversary of the strikes. Saturday’s commemoration was his first as commander in chief, beginning in New York City and culminating late afternoon at the Pentagon, where the world’s mightiest military suffered an unthinkable blow to its very home.

In between, as noted, he visited Shanksville, where passengers brought down a hijacked plane that was headed for the U.S. Capitol. Biden and his wife, Jill, walked with relatives of the crash victims into the grassy field where the jet came to rest.

Biden later stopped by the Shanksville Volunteer Fire Company, the team that responded to the crash on Sept. 11, 2001.

Former President Donald Trump, meanwhile, skipped the official 9/11 memorial ceremonies and instead visited a fire station and police precinct in New York.

Local lawmakers react

U.S. Rep. Dan Meuser, R-Dallas, said on 9/11, we marvel at the bravery and courage that men and women in New York City, Pennsylvania, and the Pentagon displayed that day.

“They will never be forgotten,” Meuser said. “When our country was attacked, Americans rose to the challenge and responded with patriotism and sacrifice. In the years following 9/11/01, we continue to honor and praise our firefighters, police and first responders, and thank them for their sacrificial service. Today, as we reflect on the many lives lost, may we never forget that our values and freedoms are what makes this country worth fighting for.”

State Sen. John Yudichak, I-Swoyersville, said watching the early news reports, it was hard to grasp the full gravity of the images on television or understand how our lives as Americans would be forever changed by a foreign terrorist attack on our own soil.

“Phyllis Carlo, who recently passed away, walked into my Nanticoke office soon after 9/11 and shared her personal story with me — a story about two of her sons, two New York City Firefighters, who responded to the terrible scene at the World Trade Center on that fateful day,” Yudichak said. “One son, Michael Carlo, gave his life on 9/11 saving others trapped in the towers.”

Yudichak said Mrs. Carlo helped many of us understand the horror and the hope of 9/11 by championing the Walk of Honor at the Luzerne County Community College Public Safety Institute in memory of her son, Michael, and our nation’s first responders.

“I will always see the events of 9/11 through the perseverance of grieving mothers, like Phyllis Carlo, and through the historic sacrifices of first responders, like Michael Carlo,” Yudichak said.

***

The Associated Press contributed to this report.