Readers remember where they were on 9/11

Lives and landscapes were forever changed as a result of 9/11, and the memories of that tragedy are etched in the minds of many…I asked some of those people. -LaJean Breedlove, Kewanee, who at that time was teaching at Geneseo High School – “I was driving into Geneseo, to Northside School to make a Coop (Cooperative Student Program) site visit for a student worker, listening to Chicago AM Radio, WLS, and the news reported a plane hitting a building in New York City. It just didn’t seem right. On my way to my classroom at Geneseo High School, hearing more on the radio, I felt like this was going to be something really bad. I stopped at the door of the classroom net to mine and told the substitute teacher what I had heard and what I said was taken lightly like – “things happen,” and I remember being a bit shocked and said ‘No, these things don’t happen here!!!” After school let out and I was driving home, back into Kewanee, I saw 3 jets fly in formation overhead. A little creepy and confusing, I just wanted to get my kids and meet up with (husband) Bill at home.”

GENESEO, IL ・ 9 DAYS AGO