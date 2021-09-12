Readers remember where they were on 9/11
Sep. 12—Good morning, Fall River! Today is Sunday, Sept. 12. We've got lots of news to share with you this morning, so let's jump right in:. This week's Sunday Read actually comes from you, our readers. Yesterday was the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks. We all remember where we were and what we were doing that day, so we wanted to hear from you: we wanted to know where you were when you first heard about the attacks. And these readers were generous enough to share their stories with us.www.tribuneledgernews.com
