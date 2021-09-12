CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manhattan, NY

9/11 witness Loop will never forget terrors of that day in Manhattan

Times Leader
Times Leader
 4 days ago
Loop

WILKES-BARRE — None of us can ever forget Sept. 11, 2011. It is etched upon our memory banks forever.

But to those who were there and experienced first-hand the fear and shock of that tragic day not only can’t forget what happened, they loathe even thinking about it.

Linda Armstrong Loop has always hated the term “Ground Zero.” To her, it will always be the World Trade Center.

Armstrong, 60, said when she has gone back to New York City, she looks at the other people and wonders.

“I wonder what ring of hell they were in on 9/11,” Loop said in 2011. “I think of the innocent people that died; people who didn’t do anything to warrant dying like that.”

Loop was getting off a bus in Battery Park on 9/11 when she looked up and saw an airplane flying very low. “Boy, that’s weird,” she thought. The plane plowed into one of the towers and downtown Manhattan became a war zone. Loop said she has a very strong visual memory of the scene, but for reasons she can’t explain, she has no recollection of sounds from that day.

But the visual memories are graphic and Loop won’t — can’t — ever forget.

“I saw people in the towers holding hands and jumping out to their death,” Loop said. “I can’t imagine what it was like for them. When you see that, you realize how short and how precious life is.”

Those images, those memories are why Loop gave up her career and followed her dream back home to open Dress for Success, providing clothes and counseling for women transitioning back into the workforce.

On the 20th anniversary of 9/11, Loop said she was hoping to take a ride into the country on her motorcycle with her husband, Steve.

She did agree to have a brief discussion about the 20th anniversary and where her life has gone since that fateful day.

Loop, naturally has vivid memories, horrific as they are.

“When so many people shout ‘never forget!,’ all I can think is that I spent 20 years trying to forget,” Loop said. “Trying to forget the terror, the sights, the smells, the desperation in the eyes of people on the street — the sound of my daughter’s voice begging me to get home soon. That’s what I can never forget about that day. It’s not about the who did it, but about the what happened because of it.”

Loop said not a day has passed where she has not “not forgotten.”

“The faint smell of smoke, the clank of a machine, or the thud of something falling brings it all back,” she said. “THAT day. Since THAT day, I have tried to “never forget” that for some reason, my life was spared. I work to ‘never Forget’ that as bad as I can believe things have been in my life — they are still pretty good.”

Loop said she makes every effort to “never forget’ that if she can help another person, she had better do it.

“I strive to ‘never forget’ to be grateful and to ‘never forget’ that I’m human and have faults,” Loop said. “I also ‘never forget’ to forgive myself and others for the mistakes we make.”

And then Loop said, “I think that mostly I learned to ‘never forget’ that when I point up at the sky and yell ‘is that all you got?’ the Universe shows me again why I must ‘never forget.’”

Loop said she really tries to do a little better every day.

On Sept. 11, 2001, Loop was working for Prudential Securities in Manhattan. She remembers the scene — the people running and screaming, the falling cloud of ash, the fear.

On the morning of 9/11, Loop and several co-workers left their building and started walking out of the city. They were on the Brooklyn Bridge and they were covered in ash.

“Everybody looked like statues,” she said.

She kept thinking about her daughter, wondering if she was safe. Her uncertainty was compounded by the sight of airplanes flying above. She said she had no real concept of time.

“We have to do all we can,” Armstrong said. “After something like 9/11, you wake up and realize there is a higher purpose. You realize everything you have could all be gone in a second. It makes you realize how temporary everything is.”

Armstrong said 9/11 was a life-defining moment for her. She lives her life “out loud” and things that used to bother her don’t so much any more.

“After two 110-story buildings get dropped on your head, nothing really upsets you,” she said. “People — all people — are more important to me now.”

Armstrong will take that motorcycle ride. And she will relax while breathing the fresh air and feeling the wind in her face.

She might even glance up at the sky a couple of times.

