WEST VALLEY – The New York State Energy Research and Development Authority will offer its annual deer hunting program at the Western New York Nuclear Service Center in the Town of Ashford Oct. 1 through Nov. 19. Approximately 1,500 acres will be open for hunting; participants must register for archery hunting online. Scouting will be available Sept. 25 and 29; participants must register online for scouting. Crossbows will be allowed the last two weeks of archery season (Nov. 6 through 19) for crossbow-certified hunters aged 14 or older; junior hunters (aged 12-13) will not be allowed to use crossbows during the crossbow portion of archery (Nov. 6-19) on NYSERDA’s property.

