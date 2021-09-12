CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairbanks schools will start requiring masks next week. Mat-Su and Kenai, both grappling with surging COVID-19 infections, are still going without.

By Zaz Hollander, Anchorage Daily News, Alaska
 5 days ago

Sep. 12—WASILLA — As Fairbanks area schools shift to universal masking next week, Alaska's two other big road-system districts, in Mat-Su and on the Kenai Peninsula, have stuck to voluntary policies. But surging COVID-19 cases are proving disruptive in both districts — and prompting new conversations. Fairbanks North Star Borough...

Mat-Su school board fields calls for and against masks, COVID mitigation measures

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Though they weren’t on the agenda, masks in schools were on the minds of many who attended Wednesday’s meeting of the Matanuska-Susitna Borough School District’s school board in Palmer. Several parents, community members and students testified to the school board, many saying they want more mitigation...
Mat-Su Regional shatters record high for COVID-19 patients

MAT-SU — Mat-Su Regional Medical Center reached a new high for COVID-19 positive patients this week, and 42.1 % of all hospitalized patients at the 135-bed facility have tested positive for COVID-19. There were 808 new cases of COVID-19 among Alaska residents with 33 nonresident cases announced on Wednesday. There are currently 197 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Alaska, which is a new high mark for the state on the second consecutive day. The entire state has reached the high alert level and more than one in every five people hospitalized in Alaska have tested positive for COVID-19. Last Friday, MSRMC CEO Dave Wallace pleaded to state leaders for assistance during a hearing of the House Health and Social Services Committee.
COVID is surging in Kenai Peninsula schools, but district won’t require masks

In the week since the Kenai Peninsula Borough School District started tracking COVID-19 cases, 130 students and staff have tested positive for COVID-19 while 930 others were identified as close contacts of cases. “We are seeing, compared to last year, far more positive cases and people needing to quarantine,” district...
Fairbanks School Board to discuss masking policy as Covid cases surge in schools

FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) -School has been open for two weeks in the Fairbanks North Star Borough School District, and the current masking policy still leaves the decision of whether or not students wear masks in the classroom up to the discretion of students and parents. COVID case numbers are rising in schools across the district, and sports teams have cancelled games for the foreseeable future. While the Fairbanks North Star Borough School Board is currently not implementing the health safety protocols recommended by the CDC and Alaska State Department of Health and Social Services, there is a possibility this will change in the near future.
Over half of Mat-Su schools have mask requirements

MAT-SU — There are no Mat-Su Borough School District schools that are closed due to COVID-19, but over half of MSBSD schools require masks at a medium risk level for spread of COVID-19. Of the 47 MSBSD schools, 21 do not have any mask requirement while 26 require masks, accounting for 55.3 % of all MSBSD schools.
Mat-Su school officials discuss COVID-19 mitigation as students return from a long weekend

School has been back in session for multiple weeks in the Mat-Su, and students are returning to class after the Labor Day weekend. As of the writing of this piece on Tuesday, September 7th, 2021, just under thirty percent of schools in the Mat-Su are in the “Medium Risk” category, meaning some level of mask requirements are in place for those campuses. One school, Snowshoe Elementary, is currently in the “High Risk” category, meaning there is no in-person learning taking place. By the time this hits the airwaves and the web, the district’s health advisory team will have met again, and that picture could look different.
Grappling with school closure and masking, Mat-Su schools hold tight to current mitigation plan

Officials in the Matanuska-Susitna Borough School District have been busy. It’s the largest district in the state without a universal mask mandate. And two weeks into the school year, 11 of the district’s 46 schools had moved to requiring masking due to COVID-19 spread, according to the Mat-Su district’s dashboard, and two schools are closed.
In Fairbanks schools, a return to face masks

The Fairbanks North Star Borough Board of Education approved mandatory face masks for students, staff and visitors age 2 and older when inside district buildings. The vote happened at the board’s regular meeting Tuesday night and goes into effect Monday. “The administration will start communicating the change to students and...
Weekly Pa. COVID update: Delta causing hospitalization surge; school mask mandate starts Tuesday

Coming into the Labor Day weekend, Pennsylvania is averaging 3,438 new coronavirus infections and 25 deaths a day. The highly-contagious Delta variant is causing a surge in hospitalizations, largely among the unvaccinated, across the state with an average of 1,827 patients statewide with 480 in intensive care over the last seven days, according to Pennsylvania Health Department data.
Biggs Unified School District will require masks indoors starting next week

BIGGS, Calif. - On Friday, the Superintendent of Biggs Unified School District Doug Kaelin announced that the school district will require mask-wearing inside classrooms and other buildings starting on Sept. 7. Since the beginning of the school year, parents, students, and staff were allowed to decide whether they wanted to...
As School Starts, Districts Grapple With Testing Requirements

VESTAL, NY (WSKG) – Students and teachers across the region are returning to the classroom this week. Still, many local officials are working out the new COVID-19 testing requirement for unvaccinated school staff. Broome County Executive Jason Garnar said current testing programs do not have the capacity for the estimated...
COVID-19: CT School Goes Remote Amid Surge Of New Infections

A surge in new COVID-19 cases is forcing a Connecticut elementary school to transition to its distance learning model to start the school year. The Hebron School District in Tolland County issued a notice to the community that due to the speed of the spread of the virus within the Gilead Hill School, it will have to go remote.
Washington school districts grappling with hundreds of COVID-19 cases

KENNEWICK, Wash.- Some Washington school districts are already seeing a large number of students test positive for the coronavirus. The Kennewick School District reports 116 positive cases so far, with 367 students absent because of a positive test, symptoms or for being a close contact with an infected person. Schools...
These 8 States Are Seeing the Worst COVID Surges Right Now

As we begin the slow transition from summer to fall, COVID cases continue to rise across the country. But while numbers in some states are surging, cases in other states are beginning to plateau or even fall. Nevertheless, the U.S. as a whole is reporting almost as many COVID-related hospitalizations as it was during last winter's peak, before there was a highly effective vaccine available to everyone 12 and older. As the Delta variant continues to circulate, experts predict that states with the highest number of cases will improve, while those that have yet to experience a surge may be the next to see their numbers rise.
Some in Augusta County oppose school mask mandates as COVID-19 cases surge

Southern Living magazine named Wayside Chicken one of the best places for tailgate takeout. We've all seen the devastation left behind. The people who live there, their families, and businesses have a long road to recovery ahead of them. Now, it's time for the Gray Television family to help 'Lift Up Louisiana'.

