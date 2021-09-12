CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anchorage School District expects to resume suspended school bus routes by mid-October

By Samantha Davenport, Anchorage Daily News, Alaska
 5 days ago

Sep. 12—After the Anchorage School District suspended some of its bus routes last month, the district is expecting to resume its normal schedule by mid-October. "Just based on the numbers of applicants who are currently in training to receive a commercial driver's license ... by mid-October, (we) believe we'll have enough drivers that we can suspend this program," district Chief Operating Officer Tom Roth said in a joint meeting with the Anchorage Assembly on Friday.

