Jacksonville State Upsets Florida State After Walk-Off Hail Mary Touchdown

With six seconds on the clock, Jacksonville State shocked Florida State on Saturday with a walk-off Hail Mary that you've got to see to believe. The Gamecocks were at their own 39-yard line and quarterback Zerrick Cooper found his man as the pocket collapsed.

In an inexcusable sequence by the Seminole secondary, Damond Philyaw–Johnson caught the 59-yard bomb at the 20-yard line with a defender right on his back. FSU's Sidney Williams didn't try and make the tackle and Philyaw–Johnson took it to the house after a solid juke and block from a teammate.

Jacksonville State, an FCS program, won the game 20–17 and left Florida State with an embarrassing blemish on its young season. The Seminoles were coming off an overtime loss to Notre Dame and now start their season 0–2 after another heartbreaker.

Jacksonville State's players planted the school flag at midfield after the game to mark the occasion of perhaps the biggest win in school history.