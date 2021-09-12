City Council
The City of Coldwater is organized under the Council / Manager form of government. The Mayor and Council are the legislative body and the city’s decision makers. Power is centralized in the elected Mayor and Council which approves the budget, tax and utility rates. The Mayor and Council also focus on the community’s goals, major projects and such long term considerations as community growth, land use development, capital improvement plans, capital financing and strategic planning.www.coldwater.org
