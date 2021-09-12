CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Coldwater, MI

City Council

coldwater.org
 4 days ago

The City of Coldwater is organized under the Council / Manager form of government. The Mayor and Council are the legislative body and the city’s decision makers. Power is centralized in the elected Mayor and Council which approves the budget, tax and utility rates. The Mayor and Council also focus on the community’s goals, major projects and such long term considerations as community growth, land use development, capital improvement plans, capital financing and strategic planning.

www.coldwater.org

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

China, France denounce U.S. nuclear sub pact with Britain, Australia

WASHINGTON/CANBERRA, Sept 16 (Reuters) - China on Thursday denounced a new Indo-Pacific security alliance between the United States, Britain and Australia, saying such partnerships should not target third countries and warning of an intensified arms race in the region. Under the arrangement, dubbed AUKUS, the United States and Britain will...
WORLD
CNN

Some small businesses are happy about Biden's vaccine mandate

Maintaining a healthy environment during a pandemic without alienating employees and customers who don't want to wear masks or get vaccinated has been a headache for small business owners. Although everyone has questions about how it will work, some were relieved by President Biden's announcement last week that employers with...
SMALL BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Government
City
Coldwater, MI
Coldwater, MI
Government
CNN

Do Americans need boosters yet? Here are the questions the FDA will be asking

(CNN) — Vaccine advisers to the US Food and Drug Administration start meeting early Friday to discuss whether Americans need booster shots yet. It's a simple question but one that has become bogged down in politics and turf battles. It's sometimes seemed to put the FDA's independence at odds with a White House team eager to appear to be out ahead of an unpredictable pandemic.
PHARMACEUTICALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Land Use#Strategic Planning#City Council#The Mayor And Council

Comments / 0

Community Policy