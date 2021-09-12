CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vitor Belfort makes quick work of Evander Holyfield, scoring first-round TKO

By Danny Segura, MMA Junkie
USA Today
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHOLLYWOOD, Fla. – As many expected, Vitor Belfort put away Evander Holyfield with ease. The former UFC champion needed less than two minutes to dispatch the 58-year-old Holyfield in their heavyweight boxing bout Saturday night at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino. The official stoppage came at the 1:49 mark of the first round.

boxingjunkie.usatoday.com

