Vitor Belfort makes quick work of Evander Holyfield, scoring first-round TKO

The return to boxing by former heavyweight champion Evander Holyfield after more than a decade away from the sport did not go well. The 58-year-old Holyfield was TKO’d in the first round by Vitor Belfort in a PPV match Saturday at Florida’s Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino. Holyfield was returning to boxing as a last-minute fill-in for Oscar De La Hoya, who dropped out after contracting Covid-19. Belfort, a 44-year-old former UFC fighter, was on Holyfield from the first bell, backing him into the ropes with a flurry of quick punches. Holyfield was knocked to the canvas twice before the referee stopped the match. Holyfield never landed a punch. The former champ is best known for his two victories over Mike Tyson, which include the famous “ear bite” fight between the two. Belfort was gracious after the match. “I remember I was fighting two guys on the same night and Holyfield was fighting Mike Tyson for $30 million,” Belfort said after the match. “It’s been a privilege.” On hand for the fight was former President Donald Trump and his son, Don Jr., who provided commentary on the short bout with rapper 50 Cent.

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 4 DAYS AGO