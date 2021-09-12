CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lafayette, LA

Ragin’ Cajuns hold off Nicholls 27-24

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

LAFAYETTE, La. (AP) — Levi Lewis threw for 304 yards and two touchdowns and Louisiana-Lafayette edged Nicholls 27-24 on Saturday night.

Leading 17-10 at halftime, the Ragin’ Cajuns’ Kris Moncrief returned an interception 67 yards for a touchdown in the third quarter and Kenneth Almendares added a 28-yard field goal in the fourth.

The Colonels (0-2) rallied with a pair of touchdowns in the final five minutes, but the second came with only 33 seconds remaining and Nicholls failed to recover an onside kick.

Lewis was 19-of-33 passing with completions to 11 ULL (1-1) receivers. Michael Jefferson led with 84 yards and a touchdown. John Stephens also caught a scoring pass.

Lindsey Scott was 26 of 37 for 359 yards passing with three touchdowns and the pick-6. Scott added 121 yards rushing on 18 carries. Dai-Jean Dixon made a school-record 14 catches and tied another school mark with 198 yards receiving while going over 3,000 career yards. He caught two TD passes.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Panthers’ lineman Miller still feeling effects of COVID-19

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Carolina Panthers offensive lineman John Miller spent last Sunday watching his team’s season opener against the New York Jets from his bed, still recovering from COVID-19 symptoms. He’s hoping to get back on the field for Sunday’s game against the New Orleans Saints, although he’s not...
NFL
The Associated Press

Unfamiliar foe: Buffalo braces to face No. 16 Chanticleers

AMHERST, N.Y. (AP) — Short of calling Kansas coach Lance Leipold for a scouting report on Coastal Carolina’s defense, Buffalo quarterback Kyle Vantrease gained insight by watching the Chanticleers rout the Jayhawks last week. Vantrease spent the previous four years playing under Leipold in Buffalo before the coach left for...
BUFFALO, NY
The Associated Press

Syracuse hosts in-state rival Albany with a lot at stake

Must-win games usually don’t happen this early in the season. For Syracuse, Game 3 has that sort of feel to it. Win, and the Orange (1-1) are back on track. A loss to in-state foe Albany (0-2) on Saturday in the Carrier Dome would be a blow to a team trying to restore a winning mentality after a 10-loss season. The Orange lost their home opener last week to Rutgers, 17-7, a victim of gaffes by special teams and a sputtering offense that doesn’t yet have a touchdown pass.
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lafayette, LA
Football
Local
Louisiana Football
Local
Louisiana College Sports
State
Louisiana State
Lafayette, LA
College Sports
Local
Louisiana Sports
City
Lafayette, LA
Lafayette, LA
Sports
The Associated Press

No. 14 Iowa St looks to bounce back in Vegas vs. UNLV

No. 14 Iowa State (1-1) at UNLV (0-2), Saturday at 10:36 p.m. EDT (CBS Sports Network). Line: Iowa State by 31 1/2, according to FanDuel Sportsbook. Series record: Iowa State leads 4-1. WHAT’S AT STAKE?. After a pair of lackluster performances on offense, Iowa State finds itself seeking a dominating...
IOWA STATE
The Associated Press

Cards set high bar in Week 1, hope to match it vs Vikings

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — The Arizona Cardinals are feeling good about themselves after a stellar Week 1 performance, and rightfully so. Quarterback Kyler Murray was awesome in the 38-13 win over Tennessee Titans. Receiver DeAndre Hopkins was, too. Linebacker Chandler Jones outshined both of them with a jaw-dropping, five-sack performance that even LeBron James couldn’t stop talking about.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Levi
The Associated Press

Jets impressed by Wilson’s poise, but want to limit pressure

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Zach Wilson’s teammates were still buzzing a few days after the New York Jets quarterback’s NFL debut. It wasn’t necessarily because of the stats he put up — which were good but not spectacular. It was the way the rookie remained cool-headed and unfazed while constantly having defenders in his face.
NFL
The Associated Press

Aaron Donald turns 30, closes in on more records for Rams

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (AP) — No matter how many sacks Aaron Donald racks up, he doesn’t stop thinking about the quarterbacks who got away. Donald’s first game in his 30s last Sunday looked like most of his performances from his 20s for the Los Angeles Rams. The most dominant defensive lineman of the previous seven NFL seasons harassed the Bears’ entire offense, constantly drawing double teams and altering Chicago’s game plan in the Rams’ season-opening 34-14 victory.
NFL
The Associated Press

Broncos stars Miller, Chubb could reunite against Jaguars

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — One of the NFL’s most dominant pass-rushing duos could be on the field together for the first time in nearly two years Sunday. It would be somewhat fitting if it happened against Jacksonville, which has lost a franchise-record 16 consecutive games. Denver linebackers Von Miller and...
NFL
The Associated Press

Giants’ Gates carted off with broken leg against Washington

LANDOVER, Md. (AP) — New York Giants offensive lineman Nick Gates broke his leg in the first quarter of Thursday night’s game at Washington. Gates was carted off after a significant delay, and players came off the New York sideline to show their support for him. His injury was announced as a lower leg fracture.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football#Cajuns#American Football#Ragin#Ap#Louisiana Lafayette
The Associated Press

Brady, Gronk still a winning combination for SB champs

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Two touchdown connections in the Super Bowl, then two more in a season-opening victory. The long-running Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski show rolls on with no real signs of slowing down. The prolific duo — now in their second seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after...
NFL
The Associated Press

Ravens promote Devonta Freeman to active roster

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — The Baltimore Ravens promoted running back Devonta Freeman to the active roster Thursday. Freeman was one of three big-name veterans the Ravens brought in after losing J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards for the season with injuries. Freeman and Le’Veon Bell were on the practice squad and didn’t play in Baltimore’s season-opening loss to Las Vegas. Latavius Murray ran for 28 yards on 10 carries.
NFL
The Associated Press

Packers put opening loss behind them as they host Lions

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — The Green Bay Packers don’t believe a lopsided loss to start the season should impact their sky-high expectations for what they can accomplish this year. But it sure raises the stakes as they prepare to face the Detroit Lions in a Monday night home opener.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Associated Press

Jon Rahm motivated for more following POY snub

NAPA, Calif. (AP) — Jon Rahm is motivated, even if he’s not feeling well. The top-ranked Spanish star had two birdies and two bogeys Thursday in an even-par 72 in the first round of the Fortinet Championship, leaving him well back of the leaders at Silverado Resort and Spa. “I...
NAPA, CA
The Associated Press

Mahle, Reds avoid sweep, edge Pirates 1-0

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Cincinnati Reds reliever Mychal Givens has been around long enough to understand the rhythms of a season. Funks happen. What defines a team is how it responds to them. With the Reds staggering at the end of a frustrating nine-game road trip, Givens delivered a fastball that gave Cincinnati a much-needed jolt, exorcising some bad vibes in the process.
MLB
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

572K+
Followers
314K+
Post
269M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy