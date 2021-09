Joey Gallo has been a New York Yankee for a month, and while he’s had some signs of being on a tear, it’s usually flamed out and turned into a skid. He’s striking out a lot, but that’s not new for Gallo. He’s walking a lot, which is not new for Gallo as well. So if it isn’t the whiffs, and there isn’t a lack of walks, how do you diagnose his struggles? Gallo isn’t immune to struggles, (no player is), he had a rough 2020 at the dish too. I don’t really believe in players not being able to handle New York, and Joey Gallo isn’t an exception to me.

MLB ・ 14 DAYS AGO