CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Texas State

Smith, Ebner carry Baylor in 66-7 rout of Texas Southern

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Nw4Se_0btWhrcZ00
1 of 6

WACO, Texas (AP) — Abram Smith and Tristan Ebner both rushed for more than 100 yards in the first half, and Baylor scored touchdowns on its first seven possessions in a 66-7 victory over Texas Southern on Saturday night.

Gerry Bohanon was 16-for-21 passing for 240 yards and three touchdowns and ran for two scores for the Bears (2-0). Baylor outgained Texas Southern 458-52 in the first half and 714-283 overall in matching its win total from last season, when the Bears were 2-7.

“I was impressed with the week that went into this,” Baylor coach Dave Aranda said after his first nonconference home game with the Bears, who didn’t play outside the Big 12 because of the pandemic in his 2020 debut. “I think some of that had to do with just the second week, knowing what’s expected. The main piece was, ‘We’re here, we can go there, we can do this. Look what we can become.’”

Smith ran for 126 yards and two touchdowns on 12 carries, and Ebner added 125 yards on 10 attempts, the second straight week both eclipsed the century mark.

Taye McWilliams came on late and had 102 yards and a touchdown on six carries, giving the Bears three 100-yard rushers for the first time since Sept. 12, 2015, against Lamar.

The Bears’ 419 yards rushing were the most they’ve had in a game since they put up 469 on Oct. 1, 2016, against Iowa State.

Tyquan Thornton led Baylor with five catches for 103 yards and two touchdowns, and Ebner added 70 yards and a score on four catches.

“Coach challenged me, Tyquan and some of the other receivers on the deep ball this game,” Bohanon said. “We didn’t connect well on it in the last game, so it was a big emphasis for us this week. We got the job done.”

Before last week’s win at Texas State, Baylor hadn’t had two 100-yard rushers in a single game since the 2018 season opener against Abilene Christian.

Jalen Brown was 7 of 12 for 96 yards passing for Texas Southern (0-2).

“He made some freshman mistakes, which we expect, but he also made some plays,” Texas Southern coach Clarence McKinney said. “He kept the sticks alive at times, and games like this will do nothing but help him.”

THE TAKEAWAY

Texas Southern: The Tigers can take some positives in that they didn’t have any penalties in the first half and didn’t turn the ball over until the fourth quarter. But they were completely overmatched and didn’t move the ball inside the Baylor 40-yard line until there were less than six minutes left in the third quarter.

Baylor: The Bears did what they were supposed to against an inferior opponent. They started fast, never let up and scored on every possession except for when they took a knee to end the game. At one point in the fourth quarter, Baylor had 288 yards passing and 288 rushing.

‘KICK IN THE GUT’

Baylor athletic director Mack Rhodes and Big 12 commissioner Bob Bowlsby addressed the media at McLane Stadium before Saturday’s game.

The pair discussed how they handled the news that Texas and Oklahoma were leaving the Big 12 and the mindset that went into adding BYU, Cincinnati, Houston and UCF to the conference.

“For all of us initially, it was a kick in the gut,” Rhodes said. “We went into that phase of realizing we’ve got a special group of eight teams, and now how do we fortify that? What are those pieces that will make us even better and nationally relevant moving forward?”

Bowlsby said he hasn’t received “any indication at all” that Texas and Oklahoma will leave the Big 12 before the end of their “grant of rights,” which runs through June 30, 2025.

TOUGH CROWD

The Baylor crowd gave an early indication of the reception Texas will receive from Big 12 foes when it goes on the road this season. One of the loudest cheers of the second half, when Baylor had the game well in hand, came when the Longhorns’ 40-21 loss to Arkansas was announced.

Texas Southern has a week off before a road game against Rice.

Baylor opens Big 12 play with a road game against Kansas next Saturday.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Comments / 0

Related
TMZ.com

Super Bowl Champ Kevin Faulk's Daughter, Kevione, Dead At 19

LSU football student staff member Kevione Faulk -- daughter of 3-time Super Bowl champion Kevin Faulk -- tragically passed away on Monday, the team announced. She was just 19 years old. The Tigers released a statement on Faulk's passing ... saying, "We are heartbroken with the passing of Kevione Faulk,...
NFL
The Spun

Report: ‘Top Choice’ Emerges For USC Coaching Job

According to a report, USC has a “top choice” in mind to replace Clay Helton as head coach. He’s a man already familiar with Pac-12 territory. Per Scott Wolf of Inside USC, the Trojans’ No. 1 candidate is none other than Oregon head coach Mario Cristobal. Cristobal just scored the...
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
City
Waco, TX
State
Kansas State
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas College Sports
Local
Texas Football
State
Texas State
State
Arkansas State
State
Oklahoma State
FanBuzz

The 10 Best Marching Bands in College Football, Ranked

Marching bands are the pride of college football. They remind us why we love our favorite program while leading us to the rhythm of our alma mater’s fight song. A good halftime show is nothing without the built-in pageantry. It’s boring and lame, like reading your vacuum’s owner’s manual. Drum majors make sure we aren’t let down. They lead the band with high struts, waving arms and wearing suits that give me second-hand heat exhaustion.
NFL
ourdailybears.com

Baylor-Texas State: How to Watch

Baylor takes on Texas State at 6:00 on Saturday in San Marcos. The game airs on ESPN+. The Bears are now 13.5 or 14 point favorites on most books. If you don’t get ESPN+ or have questions about how to get it, here’s a brief primer. If you need to...
TEXAS STATE
KVIA

Smith’s two touchdowns help Baylor evade Texas State, 29-20

SAN MARCOS, Texas (AP) — Baylor had three interceptions, Abram Smith rushed for 118 yards and two touchdowns, and the Bears defeated the Texas State Bobcats 29-20. Baylor was playing its first regular season game outside the Big 12 in 715 days after its 2020 non-conference games were canceled due to COVID-19-related issues. The Bears, who return 10 starters on defense, held the Bobcats to 235 yards, including 79 yards rushing.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jalen Brown
Person
Bob Bowlsby
Person
Dave Aranda
sicem365.com

Baylor vs. Texas State SicEm365 Staff Predictions

The SicEm365 Staff makes their predictions for the opening game of the 2021 football season for the Baylor Bears against Texas State. Baylor’s defense drives the bus as the offense gets it’s first look. The OL will be an issue early on, but this is a good opponent to start with.
TEXAS STATE
WRAL News

Hamilton: Keep an eye on Iowa

Week 2 of the college football season wasn’t supposed to be a big deal. Yes, Oregon was playing at the Horseshoe, the Cy-Hawk game made Ashton Kutcher relevant again for a minute and the Holy War resumed in Utah. But everything else appeared set to be ho-hum, and chalk was expected to rule.
COLLEGE SPORTS
pittsburghsportsnow.com

No. 7 Pitt Volleyball Takes on No. 9 Baylor, Tennessee in Knoxville

After three straight match victories in the Carolina Classic to begin the 2021 season, No. 7 Pitt volleyball (3-0) travels to Knoxville, Tennessee for two matches spanning Saturday and Sunday. Pitt will face No. 9 Baylor (1-1) on Saturday at 4 p.m. and host Tennessee (3-0) on Sunday at 1...
TENNESSEE STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football#American Football#Ap#Texas Southern 458 52#Iowa State#Gut#Byu#Ucf#Longhorns
pittsburghsportsnow.com

No. 7 Pitt defeats No. 9 Baylor in Knoxville

The first of two matches spanning Saturday and Sunday at Thompson-Boling Arena, No. 7 Pitt (4-0) took care of No. 9 Baylor (1-3) in a five-set thriller in Knoxville, Tennessee in a showcase of two top 10 teams. The Panthers hit an impressive .444 in the first set as Kayla...
KNOXVILLE, TN
National football post

Baylor ‘going back to the basics’ in preparation for Texas State

Baylor has focused on “going back to the basics” in its preparation for its season-opening matchup at Texas State on Saturday in San Marcos, Texas, but expect the Bobcats to have something special in store for their neighbors to the north. The Bears, who went 2-7 in the COVID-shortened 2020...
TEXAS STATE
247Sports

Notes and Storylines of the Game: Baylor at Texas State

Football is back! The Baylor Bears start their 2021 season with a trip down to San Marcos to take on the Texas State Bobcats. Coming off of a 2-7 season in his first year on the sidelines, head coach Dave Aranda is ready for his second campaign in Waco. It is the first non-conference game in 613 days (the last coming on January 1, 2020 against Georgia in the Sugar Bowl) and is Coach Aranda's first.
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Brigham Young University
College Football News

Arkansas vs Georgia Southern Prediction, Game Preview

Arkansas vs Georgia Southern prediction and game preview. – Sign up and stream college football all season long on ESPN+. Arkansas (2-0) vs Georgia Southern (1-1) Game Preview. Why Georgia Southern Will Win. The Hogs are coming off the massive win over Texas and have Texas A&M coming up next....
ARKANSAS STATE
fox44news.com

Baylor Building on Victory Over Texas State

WACO, TX — In Baylor’s win over Texas State, the Bears rushed for 245 yards, on 45 carries for two touchdowns. Baylor’s run game is their bread and butter, but they hope to build on that success against Texas Southern, by opening up the pass game for Gerry Bohanon, who had 148 passing yards against the Bobcats.
TEXAS STATE
houstonmirror.com

Converted LB Abram Smith powers Baylor rushing attack in win

Converted linebacker Abram Smith ran for two touchdowns to help the visiting Baylor Bears erase an early deficit and defeat the Texas State Bobcats 29-20 in both teams' season opener Saturday in San Marcos, Texas. Smith, who arrived at Baylor as a running back but played linebacker until this spring,...
TEXAS STATE
carrollcountycomet.com

Cougars continue to excel with rout of Southern Wells

Carroll’s varsity football team showed no signs of letting up Friday evening at Southern Wells High School where they defeated the Raiders, 42-6. The win gave the Cougars their fourth win in a row, adding to an unblemished record in week four of the regular season. The Cougars were efficient with their offense, notching 258 yards while scoring six touchdowns […]
CARROLL COUNTY, IN
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

572K+
Followers
314K+
Post
269M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy