CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

Guest commentary: Historic win in U.S. Court of Appeals over FCC, telecoms and 5G

By Tom Lankering, Kathleen Fors Guest commentary
Aspen Times
 4 days ago

In 2019, after six years of alleged review, the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) issued a decision that its 5G and wireless guidelines protect public health. This decision has been used to remove “barriers” for 5G deployment, to quiet the public’s concerns and to deny accommodations for those who are ill from wireless technologies. Those who raised concerns were labeled “conspiracy theorists.”

www.aspentimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
insideradio.com

Congress Pushes FCC On Minority Ownership And Efforts To Geo-Target Radio.

On Inauguration Day in January, President Biden signed an executive order directing federal agencies to assess whether their programs and policies perpetuate systemic barriers to opportunities and benefits for people of color and other underserved groups. How that is playing out at the Federal Communications Commission is clearer now, thanks to a letter Acting FCC Chair Jessica Rosenworcel sent to Capitol Hill after 25 lawmakers made a link between media ownership and the Biden initiative.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
Walla Walla Union-Bulletin

Hanford ill worker compensation case appealed to U.S. Supreme Court

The U.S. Department of Justice has filed an appeal with the U.S. Supreme Court, continuing challenges to Washington state’s law making it easier for ill Hanford workers to be compensated. The Supreme Court is expected to decide in the next few weeks whether to accept the Department of Justice appeal.
WASHINGTON STATE
royalexaminer.com

Herring files amicus brief supporting the DOJ’s challenge to Texas’ unconstitutional law banning abortions after six weeks

RICHMOND (September 15, 2021) – Attorney General Mark R. Herring today joined a coalition of 24 attorneys general in filing an amicus brief in support of the U.S. Department of Justice’s (DOJ) challenge to Texas’ new unconstitutional six-week ban on abortions. Attorney General Herring’s brief specifically supports DOJ’s motion for a preliminary injunction of the law, that went into effect earlier this month.
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#5g#U S#Telecoms#Chd#The U S Court Of Appeals#The D C Circuit Court#Wi Fi#Adhd#Wifi#Interior
abc11.com

DOJ files for immediate injunction to halt enforcement of Texas abortion law

After announcing their lawsuit last week, the U.S. Department of Justice Tuesday evening filed for an immediate injunction to halt Texas' enforcement of their restrictive law banning most abortions in the state. "The State of Texas adopted S.B. 8 to prevent women from exercising their constitutional rights," the DOJ says...
TEXAS STATE
Axios

DOJ seeks emergency order to temporarily block Texas abortion law

The Department of Justice submitted an emergency motion late Tuesday seeking a temporary restraining order or preliminary injunction on Texas' ban on abortions after six weeks. Why it matters: The action marks an escalation by the Biden administration in its challenge on the constitutionality of the GOP-led state's restrictive new...
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
NewsBreak
Technology
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
FCC
royalcaribbeanblog.com

Alaska Senator introduces bill to permanently allow cruise ships to sail to Alaska without stopping in Canada

A new bill aims to permanently circumvent U.S. cabotage laws so that cruise ships can always visit Alaska without needing to stop in Canada. U.S. Senator Lisa Murkowski (R-AK) announced on Wednesday she will introduce a new bill to Congress that would permanently allow foreign flagged cruise ships to sail to Alaska without having to stop in Canada by creating a permanent exemption from the Passenger Vessel Services Act (PVSA).
ALASKA STATE
Best Life

Unvaccinated People Are Banned From This as of Oct. 1, Homeland Security Says

More than a year and half into the COVID pandemic, health experts and officials continue to urge that the best way to end surges of new cases is by getting more people vaccinated, especially as highly transmissible variants, like Delta, continue to spread. In the U.S., President Joe Biden recently announced a new plan that includes vaccination requirements for many workers, including healthcare and federal employees. But that's just one way the U.S. government is taking measures to get people vaccinated; the latest move comes from the Department of Homeland Security (DHS).
IMMIGRATION
techstartups.com

Former NSA whistleblower Edward Snowden warns people not to use ExpressVPN. “If you’re an ExpressVPN customer, you shouldn’t be,” Snowden says

In July, former NSA whistleblower Edward Snowden sounded the alarm bell about how government agencies are using military-grade spyware to spy on citizens. As far back as 2018, the U.S. government and private companies around the world have been using Pegasus spyware developed by an Israeli cybersecurity startup NSO Group to spy on citizens’ cellphones.
TECHNOLOGY
MSNBC

Anti-vaxxers will have to pay up if they want to reject public health guidance

Like many Americans, I have grown tired of anti-vaxxer bravado. Suddenly, the people who bragged they’d reject Covid-19 vaccines at all costs — and in the name of so-called liberty — are now beside themselves because they can’t eat indoors at their favorite salad bar unvaccinated. Evidently, the revolution is prepared for many things, but eating stale croutons on a park bench is a bridge too far.
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy