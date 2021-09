After almost two years in the role, Michael O'Neill is starting to feel as though he is getting his Stoke squad into a position where they can challenge for promotion again. The Potters were relegated in 2018 following a decade in the Premier League, and set about with immediate intentions of returning to the top flight. A lot of money was spent under Gary Rowett - who lasted less than six months - while Nathan Jones then survived less than a year.

