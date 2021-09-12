CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Winston-salem, NC

Community Milestones

Winston-Salem Journal
 5 days ago

Gateway Nature Preserve has hired Dianna Costello as its first executive director. A Boston native, Costello has enjoyed a varied career in the film business in cities across the country as a producer, film instructor, executive producer and executive director of two nonprofit film organizations. In 1996, she moved from Los Angeles to Winston-Salem for the first time and ran the Piedmont Triad Film Commission for four years. In 2019, after four years as the executive director of New Hampshire’s Monadnock International Film Festival, she moved back to Winston-Salem.

journalnow.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Kernersville, NC
City
Greensboro, NC
City
High Point, NC
City
Lewisville, NC
City
Winston-salem, NC
State
New Hampshire State
City
Ararat, NC
The Hill

24 states threaten legal action over Biden's vaccine mandate

Twenty-four states threatened to sue the Biden administration on Thursday over the president's new rule to require employers with more than 100 employees to mandate vaccinations and frequent testing for their workers. A group of Republican state attorneys general sent a letter to President Biden vowing to take legal action...
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Winston Salem Writers#Nota#Triad#Americana#Surry Community College#Cheyenne Rose Seal
Fox News

Nicki Minaj gains support on social media amid conflict with Biden officials over White House visit

Rapper Nicki Minaj is receiving words of encouragement on social media from fans and stars following her apparent war of words with the Biden administration on Wednesday. Minaj made headlines for calling out White House officials after the administration put out a statement clarifying it had offered her a phone call to discuss her coronavirus vaccine hesitancy, not an in-person visit. Minaj, who was baffled by the clarification, took to Twitter to share her take on what really went down and then followed up in a 14-minute video on Instagram claiming she's not a liar.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

Comments / 0

Community Policy