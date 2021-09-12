Community Milestones
Gateway Nature Preserve has hired Dianna Costello as its first executive director. A Boston native, Costello has enjoyed a varied career in the film business in cities across the country as a producer, film instructor, executive producer and executive director of two nonprofit film organizations. In 1996, she moved from Los Angeles to Winston-Salem for the first time and ran the Piedmont Triad Film Commission for four years. In 2019, after four years as the executive director of New Hampshire’s Monadnock International Film Festival, she moved back to Winston-Salem.journalnow.com
