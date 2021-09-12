CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chris Ellis: History Channel reality show 'Alone' hits home

By Chris Ellis HD Media
 5 days ago

The other evening, those in our household found ourselves in a very unusual situation. We had an evening of free time. Work had been finished, dinner cooked, kitchen cleaned, chores were caught up to date, exercise performed, and even my honey-do list had mostly strike-through marks crossing out the items on my list.

Dixie D’Amelio on New Reality Show

Dixie D’Amelio started by posting a few videos and has quickly turned into a content powerhouse. Her work ethic has been the driving force behind her explosive growth on TikTok and YouTube. It has opened the door for her family’s new reality TV show, her own podcast, several modeling contracts, and now music.
Michael Bisping Will Host Reality Show on Netflix

Netflix will feature the reality show of the Charlize Theron. A host of the show is newly introduced UFC Hall of Famer. Yes, Upcoming Netflix reality show will be host by Michael Bisping. Recently, He is got the entry in UFC Hall of Fame. Bisping is not in the ring since 2017. But he is busy with the fighting competitions.
Ikea Made a Reality Show That Traps Contestants in the 1990s

Nineties nostalgia might be popular right now, but how would you cope if you were actually transported to that decade? This is the premise of a new Spanish reality show, in which young contestants have to live in a replica of a ’90s house, with none of the modern amenities they are used to.
The Best Home & Garden Reality TV on Netflix

Who else during the pandemic decided to completely reorganize and redesign their home? Just my roommate? If you are like my roommate, you love sorting, organizing and “editing” your space to provide some semblance of order in your chaotic life. But if you’re like me, you love to watch others do those things while you bask in the “controlled chaos” that is your home! Either way, home & garden reality tv shows are a prime source of inspiration and entertainment.
FOX Nation revives reality show 'COPS'

Sept. 13 (UPI) -- FOX Nation announced Monday it has ordered Season 33 of the docu-series, COPS. The unscripted show will kick off on the FOX News streaming service with four fresh episodes Oct. 1. Subsequent installments will debut Friday nights. "COPS is one of the most iconic brands on...
Chris Ellis: First trip to the Black Hills to hunt for elk

This past week, I found myself in Wyoming with a rifle, a hunting license, onXmaps and a tag from the state granting me permission to hunt elk. I have hunted Wyoming many times for elk, mule deer and whitetails, and I have fallen in love with the Rocky Mountains. Having said that, I have never hunted the hills of eastern Wyoming and have never set foot in the hills or valleys along the Black Hills region.
The first virtual reality classical channel

We have been alerted to a new youtube channel where, with the aid of 3D glasses, you can become a virtual ‘presence’ in the space where the pianist is performing. The music is the work of an unusually gifted Californian composer called Jeremy Cavaterra and it has been recorded as a world premiere performance at the Auditorio de Tenerife.
Lara Spencer updates fans with a major career announcement

Lara Spencer has been a firm fixture on American TV for almost two decades and she's not going anywhere, anytime soon!. The Good Morning America host updated fans with details about the future of her television career on Wednesday when she revealed some big news. Lara - who also has...
Malachi Kirby Cast In Amazon’s Anansi Boys Series

Malachi Kirby Cast In Amazon’s Anansi Boys Series. At long last, Amazon has found its Anansi Boys. Variety brings word that Malachi Kirby has been chosen to star as both Charlie Nancy and his brother, Spider, in the upcoming adaptation of Neil Gaiman’s fantasy novel. Charlie is a shy Londoner...
These movies and shows were filmed on Berry College's beautiful Gothic campus

The stately Gothic buildings of Georgia's Berry College, on one of the most beautiful campuses in the country, have been the filming sites for several movies and shows, including the movie "Sweet Home Alabama." The private college, located in Mount Berry next to Rome, Ga., was founded in 1902 by Martha Berry, who wanted to build a learning institution based on Christian principles.
US reality show 'The Activist' backtracks after uproar

Creators of a new reality show pitting activists promoting charitable causes against each other were forced to change course following a massive backlash, with a top star apologizing Thursday for her participation. "The Activist," whose launch was announced this week, was to be broadcast on American network CBS in October and co-produced by non-governmental organization Global Citizen, with celebrity hosts such as the singer Usher, actress Priyanka Chopra and dancer Julianne Hough. But no sooner had they unveiled plans for the "groundbreaking" programming they insisted would inspire real change, the producers announced they were dramatically reformatting the show, jettisoning the competitive activism-themed contests and switching to a one-time documentary rather than a multi-episode series. "We got it wrong," Global Citizen said in an online apology. "Global activism centers on collaboration and cooperation, not competition."
A Celebrity Singer Convicted of Molesting a Teenager Was Welcomed Back on TV

Wearing a flower garland, the man smiled while standing in a slow-moving convertible, waving to crowds gathered to see him upon his release from prison. For many watching the scenes on Sept. 3 in Jakarta, the extravagant reception for Indonesian celebrity singer Saipul Jamil did not fit with the circumstances: the 41-year-old was free for the first time since being convicted more than five years ago for molesting a 17-year-old.
JoJo Siwa shares upsetting news ahead of DWTS debut

Hannah Hargrave JoJo Siwa voiced her upset, anger and frustration after sad news she was not expecting ahead of her Dancing With the Stars debut. JoJo Siwa was not happy on Tuesday when she took to social media with a message for Nickelodeon. Ahead of her appearance on DWTS, the...
