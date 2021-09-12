Chris Ellis: History Channel reality show 'Alone' hits home

Creators of a new reality show pitting activists promoting charitable causes against each other were forced to change course following a massive backlash, with a top star apologizing Thursday for her participation. "The Activist," whose launch was announced this week, was to be broadcast on American network CBS in October and co-produced by non-governmental organization Global Citizen, with celebrity hosts such as the singer Usher, actress Priyanka Chopra and dancer Julianne Hough. But no sooner had they unveiled plans for the "groundbreaking" programming they insisted would inspire real change, the producers announced they were dramatically reformatting the show, jettisoning the competitive activism-themed contests and switching to a one-time documentary rather than a multi-episode series. "We got it wrong," Global Citizen said in an online apology. "Global activism centers on collaboration and cooperation, not competition."

TV & VIDEOS ・ 7 HOURS AGO