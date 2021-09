Because I’m over 75 I was in the second group eligible for COVID-19 vaccination. I received my first shot on Jan. 7 and my second on Feb. 4. Since then I have been following the course of the pandemic pretty carefully, as well as the miserably low vaccination rates in Forsyth County and the country as a whole. I have also tracked worldwide activities because this is a worldwide event and we cannot isolate ourselves.

FORSYTH COUNTY, NC ・ 12 HOURS AGO