The Campbell County High School football team went into its week two matchup with the defending state champions of Cheyenne East with an upset in mind. The Camels nearly realized the upset after leading the Thunderbirds 21-14 going into the fourth quarter. But East scored two touchdowns in the final 9 minutes of the game to hold on to a 27-21 win to improve to 2-1 on the season.

CAMPBELL COUNTY, WY ・ 6 DAYS AGO