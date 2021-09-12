CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville State beat Florida State on a 59-yard 4th-and-10 Hail Mary with no time left

By Andrew Bucholtz
thecomeback.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne of the more amazing college football finishes in a while came on the last play of the Jacksonville State Gamecocks-Florida State Seminoles game Saturday. With FCS Jacksonville State trailing 17-14 from their own 41 and facing a fourth-and-10 with less than 10 seconds left, Gamecocks’ QB Zerrick Cooper (seen above during the first half) dropped back and found Damond Philyaw-Johnson near the Florida State 20. But the really impressive part came after the catch: with no time left on the clock, Philyaw-Johnson cut back to dodge one defender, got a block from teammate Ahmad Edwards to beat another defender, and then ran into the end zone for the winning score. Here’s that play:

