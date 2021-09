The Community Preservation Act (CPA) Committee will meet to vote on the percentage allocation to CPA expenditure categories and to recommend CPA-funded projects for FY22. Each year, the City is required to spend at least 10% of its annual CPA revenues on each category - affordable housing, historical preservation, and open space/recreation. The remaining percentage can be used towards any of the three funding categories.

POLITICS ・ 2 DAYS AGO