10 Iowa 27, #9 Iowa State 17:

The storyline that was expected by many to play out today was one of streaks snapped, monkeys removed from backs, and the confirmation of Iowa State's status as a legitimate contender this season. About all that... Iowa had a few other ideas. Iowa State's losing streak against Iowa is now up to six games, with Matt Campbell's personal losing streak to Kirk Ferentz up to five games. That "can't beat Iowa" monkey? Still firmly attached to his black shirt-clad back. Iowa State's status as a legitimate contender? They may rebound in Big 12 play, but watching them get punked by Iowa's defense for three-and-a-half hours did not do their national reputation any favors. No matter what they wear, no matter what ranking they have next to their name, no matter how much hype they have behind them... it turns out they're still Iowa State.