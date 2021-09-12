CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

#10 Iowa 27, #9 Iowa State 17:

By RossWB
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe storyline that was expected by many to play out today was one of streaks snapped, monkeys removed from backs, and the confirmation of Iowa State's status as a legitimate contender this season. About all that... Iowa had a few other ideas. Iowa State's losing streak against Iowa is now up to six games, with Matt Campbell's personal losing streak to Kirk Ferentz up to five games. That "can't beat Iowa" monkey? Still firmly attached to his black shirt-clad back. Iowa State's status as a legitimate contender? They may rebound in Big 12 play, but watching them get punked by Iowa's defense for three-and-a-half hours did not do their national reputation any favors. No matter what they wear, no matter what ranking they have next to their name, no matter how much hype they have behind them... it turns out they're still Iowa State.

Quick recap: No. 7 Iowa State defeats Northern Iowa

AMES, Iowa — It wasn't pretty, but No. 7 Iowa State opened its 2021 season with a 16-10 win over Northern Iowa at Jack Trice Stadium. Iowa State got off to a slow start and Northern Iowa opened the scoring after Iowa State went three-and-out on its opening drives of the game. Iowa State went on to score on three straight drives to end the first half. Iowa State's offense performed better statistically in the second half (6.3 yards per play compared to 5 yards per play in the first half), but only managed to score three points.
What Went Wrong with Iowa State’s Offense vs. Northern Iowa?

While Northern Iowa often seems to play Iowa State well and even beat ISU as recently as 2016, the Iowa State Cyclones’ struggles against the Panthers to open the 2021 season with a narrow 16-10 victory are cause for some consternation. No, unlike Washington, which was ranked 20th in the AP, ISU did not lose to an FCS team, but no team ranked in the Top 10 of both the AP and Coaches polls should struggle to a six-point win over an FCS team.
Iowa State Football Post-Mortem: Northern Iowa

Cyclone football is back, baby! After a weird and crazy 2020 season, Matt Campbell and the Iowa State Cyclones open the year at home against everyone’s favorite FCS opponent, the UNI Panthers. Surely Brock Purdy, Breece Hall, and Co. wouldn’t let 2019 happen again, right? Surely Iowa State won’t need more than 60 minutes to beat the Panthers, right? Surely we’ll open the season strong starting the season #7, right? Well, let’s take a look...
Preview: Can Iowa make a national statement on Saturday against Iowa State?

At long last-- for nearly two years-- we've heard the trash talk within the state lines. Now, Iowa State and Iowa can settle it on the gridiron. On Saturday, the state of Iowa will be the epicenter of the college football world. A state population of three million has two of the best football teams in America. Over the years, there have been several great games between the two schools and Saturday is just another chapter in the series.
Game Report: Iowa Hawkeyes 27, Iowa State Cyclones 17

Here’s a closer look at No. 10 Iowa’s 27-10 win over No. 9 Iowa State on Saturday at Jack Trice Stadium. Breece Hall’s 4-yard touchdown run in the closing seconds of the first half brought Iowa State within 14-10, seeming to give the Cyclones all the momentum going into the break.
Report: ‘Top Choice’ Emerges For USC Coaching Job

According to a report, USC has a “top choice” in mind to replace Clay Helton as head coach. He’s a man already familiar with Pac-12 territory. Per Scott Wolf of Inside USC, the Trojans’ No. 1 candidate is none other than Oregon head coach Mario Cristobal. Cristobal just scored the...
The 10 Best Marching Bands in College Football, Ranked

Marching bands are the pride of college football. They remind us why we love our favorite program while leading us to the rhythm of our alma mater’s fight song. A good halftime show is nothing without the built-in pageantry. It’s boring and lame, like reading your vacuum’s owner’s manual. Drum majors make sure we aren’t let down. They lead the band with high struts, waving arms and wearing suits that give me second-hand heat exhaustion.
Iowa women's basketball schedule features tough finishing stretch in Big Ten play

IOWA CITY, Ia. — Iowa women's basketball has released its full 2021-22 schedule. The Hawkeyes' finishing stretch in the Big Ten slate stands out the most. It's what was highlighted on Big Ten Network's schedule reveal show when Iowa's slate came up on Wednesday. The Hawkeyes return every starter, boast a national player of the year candidate in Caitlin Clark and should be in the top-10 range when preseason polls are revealed.
USC could hire a coach away from Oregon -- but it's not Mario Cristobal

Mario Cristobal emerged on Monday afternoon as a possible candidate to replace Clay Helton at USC. Given Urban Meyer’s name was part of the social media buzz following Helton’s dismissal, all sorts of names are going to be mentioned. That doesn’t mean those names should be taken seriously. Urban Meyer...
Iowa women’s cross country relies on upperclassmen for leadership

For the last four years, Emma Gordon and Gabby Skopec have participated in one common activity: Running. Gordon has raced for Iowa’s cross country and track teams since 2018. Skopec started running with the Hawkeyes in 2020. Before her career kicked off at the University of Iowa, Skopec ran on...
Leistikow: 3 reasons why it's too early to worry about the University of Iowa's offense

IOWA CITY, Ia. — Good luck finding a smarter guy on the Hawkeye football team than Zach VanValkenburg. He’s a sixth-year senior with a master’s degree in Eastern European Studies who can speak Russian. He came to the University of Iowa three years ago after graduating from Division II Hillsdale College to push himself, athletically and academically, with the goal of one day working for the U.S. Department of State.
No. 7 Iowa State survives against Northern Iowa, 16-10

AMES, Iowa (AP) — Datrone Young had a big interception with 2:05 left in the fourth quarter and No. 7 Iowa State staved off upset-minded Northern Iowa 16-10 Saturday to avoid becoming the just the second top-10 team to lose to a team from Division I's second-tier. Iowa State was...
Iowa Football: Five Questions on the Iowa State Cyclones

The #10 Iowa Hawkeyes and #9 Iowa State Cyclones are on a collision course this weekend in what will be an historic meeting between the two programs. Despite being the 68th matchup overall in the Cy-Hawk series, Saturday’s game will feature a pair of top-10 teams for the first time ever in what will be just the second meeting where Iowa State enters the game ranked in the AP top-25.
Point/Counterpoint | Is Iowa the Big Ten’s best team?

Two DI staffers debate which team is the Big Ten’s best. Before the 2021 college football season began, it looked like Iowa’s defense would be tested in Weeks 1 and 2, facing Indiana and Iowa State quarterbacks Michael Penix Jr. and Brock Purdy, respectively. The Hawkeyes were, however, prepared to...
