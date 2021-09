The New York Yankees overcame the Baltimore Orioles on Tuesday, taking another big step forward and hopefully securing a Wild-Card spot. Currently, the Yankees are in a three-way tie with the Toronto Blue Jays and Boston Red Sox for the final spot in the WC, and with two more games against Baltimore coming up, they have a great opportunity to tally on a few wins. Currently, Boston is taking all the Seattle Mariners, and after having won on Tuesday, they will be eyeing a second consecutive win over Marco Gonzalez, who hosts a 4.03 ERA this season.

MLB ・ 1 DAY AGO