Hometown Heroes Ride commemorates anniversary of 9/11
On the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terror attacks, Morristown turned out for the Second Annual Lakeway Morristown Ride of Remembrance Saturday. The event began at Colboch Harley-Davidson where the participants lined up on motorcycles, rescue vehicles and classic cars flying American flags to honor those who died in the 911 attacks in Shanksville Pennsylvania’ the Pentagon and the World Trade Center towers in New York City.www.citizentribune.com
Comments / 0