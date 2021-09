Trey Lance practiced yesterday with a wrap on his finger and nary a football in sight. After that practice, Kyle Shanahan and John Lynch both updated his status. “I think it’s trending in the right direction. Some of the swelling’s coming down. Monday is kind of the optimistic look at it and I can promise you this, we’ll do right by Trey and have him in a good place before he’s back out there. But we certainly would love to have him available on Monday. I can promise you this with Trey as well, he does everything he can to get well and he’s working hard at that right now.

NFL ・ 14 DAYS AGO