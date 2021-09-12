Vols fight hard, can’t come out on top against Pittsburgh

KNOXVILLE – Tennessee and Pitt paid homage to legendary head coach Johnny Majors as they met Saturday at Neyland Stadium and it was the Panthers who came out on top in a wild affair, 41-34. The Johnny Major Classic lit up the scoreboard as the Volunteers finished the game with 374 yards and the Panthers having 397. Tennessee’s defense was outstanding early on the Panthers only managed 12 total yards in their first three drives but after that, they scored three touchdowns and two field goals and didn’t punt as they built a 27-20 lead at the half. The Vols trailed by two touchdowns twice in the second half but kept fighting.