Michigan’s rushing duo leads Wolverines past Washington, 31-10
The Michigan Wolverines earned a signature win in dominating fashion against the Washington Huskies on Saturday night. The rushing attack led by Hassan Haskins and Blake Corum was too much to handle for Huskies’ defense as the Wolverines combined for 343 rushing yards on 56 carries in the 31-10 blowout. Combine that with a sea of fans decked out in maize and the players on the field in all-blue uniforms under the lights in the Big House, and this game felt big. But, it didn’t come without its hiccups.www.maizenbrew.com
