Michigan State

Michigan’s rushing duo leads Wolverines past Washington, 31-10

By Daniel Plocher
Maize n Brew
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Michigan Wolverines earned a signature win in dominating fashion against the Washington Huskies on Saturday night. The rushing attack led by Hassan Haskins and Blake Corum was too much to handle for Huskies’ defense as the Wolverines combined for 343 rushing yards on 56 carries in the 31-10 blowout. Combine that with a sea of fans decked out in maize and the players on the field in all-blue uniforms under the lights in the Big House, and this game felt big. But, it didn’t come without its hiccups.

Scarlet Nation

Offense Notes: Blake Corum Leads Prolific Michigan Rushing Attack

Speaking with the media before fall camp, Michigan Wolverines football offensive coordinator Josh Gattis was the first one in the program to publicly declare that U-M wants to run the ball more in 2021. However, he wasn't the last. Throughout the preseason, more coaches and players shared similar sentiments. What...
MICHIGAN STATE
Outsider.com

Urban Meyer Quitting the Jaguars to Become USC’s Head Coach is the Fairytale Ending Football Fans Deserve

Hello USC, this is Urban Meyer. About that job opening you have right now, how soon do you need me? Tonight is fine. Send the jet. College football fans were abuzz at the news of USC firing Clay Helton as their head football coach, Monday, two days after the Trojans lost to Stanford. And many pondered if Meyer, who has coached all of one game with the Jacksonville Jaguars, would be ready to ditch his brief NFL experiment and head west.
NFL
FanSided

USC Football: Top 3 candidates to replace the fired Clay Helton

It never seemed like it would actually happen, but the USC football program has finally let go of head coach Clay Helton. It has been speculated about almost since the day that Helton was hired because it did not seem like USC went out and got the best coach that they could and settled yet again for another assistant.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Report: ‘Top Choice’ Emerges For USC Coaching Job

According to a report, USC has a “top choice” in mind to replace Clay Helton as head coach. He’s a man already familiar with Pac-12 territory. Per Scott Wolf of Inside USC, the Trojans’ No. 1 candidate is none other than Oregon head coach Mario Cristobal. Cristobal just scored the...
COLLEGE SPORTS
NBC Sports

Former 49ers pass-rusher Haralson dies at age of 37

Former 49ers defensive player Parys Haralson, who spent his first seven NFL seasons with the franchise, died on Monday. He was 37. Haralson was a popular player in the locker room and with the fan base during his time with the 49ers. He was known for having close friendships with his teammates and lending support to those who needed it.
NFL
Maize n Brew

Mason Graham, 2022 defensive tackle, flips commitment to Michigan football

Class of 2022 defensive tackle Mason Graham (Anaheim, California) announced on Thursday morning that he has committed to the Michigan Wolverines, flipping his pledge away from Boise State. Graham was among the many recruits in attendance for the Wolverines’ 31-10 victory over Washington last weekend in Ann Arbor. Graham, who...
MICHIGAN STATE
FanBuzz

The 10 Best Marching Bands in College Football, Ranked

Marching bands are the pride of college football. They remind us why we love our favorite program while leading us to the rhythm of our alma mater’s fight song. A good halftime show is nothing without the built-in pageantry. It’s boring and lame, like reading your vacuum’s owner’s manual. Drum majors make sure we aren’t let down. They lead the band with high struts, waving arms and wearing suits that give me second-hand heat exhaustion.
NFL
saturdaydownsouth.com

James Franklin explains why it has been hard to evaluate Auburn tape

James Franklin is trying to get ready for a big matchup this week when Auburn comes to town, and national attention is headed toward Beaver Stadium in the way of ESPN’s “College GameDay.” But Auburn’s previous opponents this season are making that difficult. The Tigers have knocked off Akron, 60-10,...
AUBURN, AL
#Western Michigan#American Football#The Big House#3rd 15#Umichfootball#Aidanhutch97
Maize n Brew

How Clay Helton’s firing affects Michigan on the recruiting trail

In case you have been living under a rock for the last 24 hours, let’s catch you up to speed on what’s been going on in the college football world. Jim Harbaugh mentioned Neil Armstrong and George S. Patton in the same breath, Ryan Day threw his defensive coordinator under a bus, and Clay Helton lost his job at USC.
MICHIGAN STATE
Daily Iowan

Point/Counterpoint | Is Iowa the Big Ten’s best team?

Two DI staffers debate which team is the Big Ten’s best. Before the 2021 college football season began, it looked like Iowa’s defense would be tested in Weeks 1 and 2, facing Indiana and Iowa State quarterbacks Michael Penix Jr. and Brock Purdy, respectively. The Hawkeyes were, however, prepared to...
IOWA STATE
chatsports.com

Michigan Football: 10 most important Wolverines for 2021 season

Michigan, Michigan Wolverines football, Western Michigan Broncos football, Michigan Stadium. Michigan defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson pursues on defense against Ohio State, Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019. Aidan Hutchinson. The Michigan football season finally gets underway Saturday and here are the 10 Wolverines that are most important when it comes to winning...
MICHIGAN STATE

