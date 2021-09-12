"I don't take this for granted": Stefan Frei thrilled to make comeback from injury
The Seattle Sounders’ 1-0 victory over Minnesota United at Lumen Field on Saturday wasn’t necessarily the prettiest result the Rave Green have managed all season. In the end, though, it didn’t need to be, as a 22nd-minute strike from João Paulo proved to be the difference. Seattle snapped a four-game winless streak at home with the win and moved to 13W-4L-6D and 45 points to extend its lead atop the Western Conference table to two points ahead of the second-place Sporting Kansas City.www.soundersfc.com
