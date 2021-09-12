"I don't take this for granted": Stefan Frei thrilled to make comeback from injury

Few would have predicted Atlanta United’s 16th-all time meeting against Orlando City to turn out the way it did. No Josef? No Robinson? No problem for a red-hot Gonzalo Pineda side. The Five Stripes roared to a 3-0 win against a sorry Orlando, and are now very much in the mix for the playoffs. But Friday night’s memorable win won’t matter if Atlanta can’t take care of business in games it should. And FC Cincinnati’s visit to the Benz this Wednesday offers the good guys a golden opportunity for three points that would bump it above the red line for the first time since March.

MLS ・ 2 DAYS AGO