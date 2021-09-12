Watch: Florida State stunned by Jacksonville State

It’s tough to lose more of a heartbreaker than Florida State lost last week in their 2021 opener to Notre Dame as the Seminoles came all the way back from 18 down in the fourth quarter, only to fall in overtime, 41-38.

Florida State trumped that loss in terms of painfulness in Week 2 as Jacksonville State pulled off a miracle.

Florida State had Jacksonville State down 17-7 entering the fourth quarter and 17-14 with just six seconds remaining when the Gamecocks were backed up to their own 41-yard line.

That’s when the prayers were answered for Jacksonville State as quarterback Zerrick Cooper connected with Damond Philyaw-Johnson for 59 yards and a Jacksonville State walk-off winner.

It wasn’t a Hail Mary, it was a receiver running a deep route and Florida State’s defensive backs looking lost. See for yourself:

Not only does Florida State fall to 0-2 with the loss but they have suffered perhaps the two most heartbreaking loses of any team in the country so far this season.