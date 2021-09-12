Report card: Why we didn't give LSU football coach Ed Orgeron better than a C vs McNeese State

BATON ROUGE - LSU football found the win column Saturday night with a 34-7 victory over McNeese State at Tiger Stadium, but its grades were nothing to write home about. Against an FCS school, the Tigers managed just 306 yards. Quarterback Max Johnson did fine, completing 18 of 27 passes for 161 yards and three touchdowns, but nothing spectacular. The running game was better than last week in the loss at UCLA, but it was still below average with just 103 yards on 36 carries.