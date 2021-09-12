CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Baton Rouge, LA

Report card: Why we didn't give LSU football coach Ed Orgeron better than a C vs McNeese State

Daily Comet
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBATON ROUGE - LSU football found the win column Saturday night with a 34-7 victory over McNeese State at Tiger Stadium, but its grades were nothing to write home about. Against an FCS school, the Tigers managed just 306 yards. Quarterback Max Johnson did fine, completing 18 of 27 passes for 161 yards and three touchdowns, but nothing spectacular. The running game was better than last week in the loss at UCLA, but it was still below average with just 103 yards on 36 carries.

www.dailycomet.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Reuters

China, France denounce U.S. nuclear sub pact with Britain, Australia

WASHINGTON/CANBERRA, Sept 16 (Reuters) - China on Thursday denounced a new Indo-Pacific security alliance between the United States, Britain and Australia, saying such partnerships should not target third countries and warning of an intensified arms race in the region. Under the arrangement, dubbed AUKUS, the United States and Britain will...
WORLD
CNN

Some small businesses are happy about Biden's vaccine mandate

Maintaining a healthy environment during a pandemic without alienating employees and customers who don't want to wear masks or get vaccinated has been a headache for small business owners. Although everyone has questions about how it will work, some were relieved by President Biden's announcement last week that employers with...
SMALL BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Baton Rouge, LA
Football
Baton Rouge, LA
Sports
Local
Louisiana Football
Local
Louisiana College Sports
Baton Rouge, LA
College Sports
Local
Louisiana Sports
City
Baton Rouge, LA
CNN

Do Americans need boosters yet? Here are the questions the FDA will be asking

(CNN) — Vaccine advisers to the US Food and Drug Administration start meeting early Friday to discuss whether Americans need booster shots yet. It's a simple question but one that has become bogged down in politics and turf battles. It's sometimes seemed to put the FDA's independence at odds with a White House team eager to appear to be out ahead of an unpredictable pandemic.
PHARMACEUTICALS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Avery Atkins
Person
Myles Brennan
Person
David Pollack
Person
Ed Orgeron

Comments / 0

Community Policy