WOMEN'S CROSS COUNTRY OPEN SEASON AT PHILADELPHIA METRO MEET

NORTH PORT, Fla. (AP) — Police in Florida said they are working with the FBI to find 23-year-old Brian Laundrie, whose girlfriend disappeared during a cross-country trek in a converted van. North Port police said late Friday that Laundrie’s parents told them that they haven’t seen him since Tuesday. Police...
WASHINGTON, Sept 17 (Reuters) - A drone strike in Kabul last month killed as many as 10 civilians, including seven children, the U.S. military said on Friday, apologizing for what it called a "tragic mistake". The Pentagon had said the Aug. 29 strike targeted an Islamic State suicide bomber who...
MELBOURNE/PARIS, Sept 18 (Reuters) - Australia has made a "huge" diplomatic error by ditching a multi-billion-dollar order for French submarines in favour of an alternative deal with the United States and Britain, France's envoy to Canberra said on Saturday. Canberra announced on Thursday it would scrap its 2016 deal with...
Sept 17 (Reuters) - Advisers to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration voted on Friday to recommend COVID-19 vaccine booster shots for Americans 65 and older and those at high risk of severe illness, after overwhelmingly rejecting a call for broader approval. The panel also recommended that the FDA include...
CIUDAD ACUÑA, Mexico, Sept 17 (Reuters) - More than 10,000 mostly Haitian migrants were bivouacked in a squalid camp under a bridge in southern Texas on Friday, even as hundreds more headed toward the border in a growing humanitarian and political challenge for U.S. President Joe Biden. The Haitians were...
Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, should be fired over the Afghanistan debacle. If the allegations in Bob Woodward and Robert Costa’s book "Peril" are true, General Milley should also face court-martial. At a minimum there needs to be two separate investigations into his conduct:. The...
THREE RIVERS, Calif., Sept 17 (Reuters) - Fire crews in California have resorted to wrapping the bases of some giant sequoias in fire-resistant coverings in a desperate effort to save the towering specimens, including the General Sherman, the world's largest tree, the National Park Service said on Friday. The blaze,...
A lawyer whose firm represented Hillary Clinton's campaign during the 2016 presidential election was indicted Thursday by special counsel John Durham on a single charge of making a false statement to the FBI. Michael Sussmann, an attorney for the Perkins Coie law firm who previously represented the Democratic National Committee...
Comments / 0