CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Minnesota Vikings HOF center Mick Tingelhoff dead at 81

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Action News Jax
Action News Jax
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4H4b3z_0btWaguL00
Mick Tingelhoff dies: Hall of Fame center Mick Tingelhoff never missed a game in 17 seasons with the Minnesota Vikings. ( Kent Kobersteen/Star Tribune via Getty Images)

MINNEAPOLIS — Hall of Famer Mick Tingelhoff, who anchored the Minnesota Vikings’ offensive line at center for 17 seasons and played in four Super Bowls, died Saturday. He was 81.

Tingelhoff died after a long battle with Alzheimer’s disease, The Star-Tribune of Minneapolis reported.

Michael “Mick” Tingelhoff, was born May 22, 1940, in Lexington, Nebraska. He played collegiately at the University of Nebraska and came to the Vikings in 1962 as an undrafted free agent linebacker. He was shifted to center in Minnesota’s second preseason game in 1962 and remained a rock in the Vikings’ offensive line.

Tingelhoff started 240 consecutive games until he retired after the 1978 season. That is a record for an NFL center, and second on the team to Jim Marshall’s 270, according to The Star-Tribune.

Counting postseason appearances, Tingelhoff played in 259 straight games.

Tingelhoff was elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2015.

“The entire Pro Football Hall of Fame family mourns the passing of Mick Tingelhoff. He was a true hero of the game,” David Baker, president and CEO of the Hall of Fame, said in a statement. “Mick was a tenacious and persevering competitor with the kindest of hearts and the brightest of smiles. Our thoughts and prayers are with Mick’s wife, Phyllis, and their entire family.”

“When we came to the Vikings (in 1967), Mick and Jim (Marshall) were our two leaders,” former Vikings coach Bud Grant told the Star-Tribune in 2015. “Mick was an introvert. Jim was an extrovert. They were really respected and our best players. They bought the program, which was vital. If I said, ‘Jump,’ Mick and Jim would be the first ones to jump, and everybody else would have to jump with them.”

On Saturday, Grant told the newspaper that “Mick was a great football player and one of the greatest Vikings of all time. I loved Mick Tingelhoff.”

The Wilf family, which owns the Vikings, said in a statement that Tingelhoff was the “anchor” of the franchise, especially when it reached the Super Bowl four times during the 1970s.

“A humble but strong leader, he defined toughness. Mick’s legacy will live on as a Hall of Famer, on the field and off the field,” the statement said. “Our thoughts are with his family and friends.”

Tingelhoff was a five-time first-team All-Pro and qualified for the Pro Bowl six straight times beginning in 1964. Over his final 11 seasons, the Vikings won their division 10 times, The Star-Tribune reported.

Tingelhoff was inducted into the Vikings’ Ring of Honor and had his No. 53 retired in November 2001, KMSP reported. He is also a member of the team’s 25th- and 40th-anniversary teams, the television station reported.

Quarterback Fran Tarkenton, who took snaps from Tingelhoff from 1962 to 1966 and from 1972 to 1978, walked with his center to the podium during the 2015 induction ceremonies.

Tarkenton spoke for his teammate, who was unable to deliver a speech because of his advanced cognitive impairment, The Star-Tribune reported.

Tarkenton delivered the induction speech for his friend, saying that “Mick’s a man of little words, but a lot of action.”

“I came to the Vikings a year before Mick, but we left at the same time. He was my guy,” Tarkenton said Saturday. “He played 17 years, never missed a game, never missed a practice. Mick was my best friend by far.”

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
thespun.com

Vikings Have Reportedly Suffered A Major Injury Blow

Minnesota Vikings tight end Irv Smith, who is expected to have an expanded role this season, is now likely to begin the year on the sideline. According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, Smith is expected to undergo knee surgery for a meniscus injury. The procedure will keep him out for the beginning of the season.
NFL
FanSided

3 wide receivers Vikings can sign after Adam Thielen’s injury

Justin Jefferson and Adam Thielen give the Vikings a terrific starting duo at wide receiver, but Thielen’s injury highlights the team’s need for more depth. The Vikings sport one of the best starting wide receiving corps in the entire NFL when Justin Jefferson and Adam Thielen are both healthy. Things fall off quickly behind that pair of Pro Bowlers though. Thielen’s recent thigh injury isn’t thought to be serious, but it does highlight Minnesota’s need to build more depth in the receiver room.
NFL
The Spun

The Vikings Signed A New Running Back On Monday

The Minnesota Vikings had one of the top rushing attacks in 2020 thanks in large part to the dominance of RB Dalvin Cook. But as training camp approaches its conclusion, the Vikings are giving Cook some veteran help in the backfield. On Monday, the Vikings made several roster moves, including...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Nebraska State
NFL

Vikings legend, Pro Football Hall of Famer Mick Tingelhoff dies at 81

If ever there was a player who symbolized consistent greatness, it was Minnesota Vikings center ﻿Mick Tingelhoff﻿. Through 17 autumns with the Vikings, Tingelhoff never missed a game, starting 240 straight in a career that saw six Pro Bowl trips and five All-Pro selections. Tingelhoff passed away at the age...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Kirk Cousins’ newest Vikings teammate isn’t a fan of him

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins has been cast in a not-so-great light this offseason amid his thoughts on remaining unvaccinated. While he’s certainly in his right to do so, it has not pleased head coach Mike Zimmer. It appears the Vikings are on the verge of signing Everson Griffen, who...
NFL
Daily Norseman

Minnesota Vikings Game by Game Prediction

There are a lot of huge questions leading into this year. How well does the DL look? On paper it looks fantastic at 3 of the 4 starting spots. How well does the OL come together? I don’t like the C or LT spots. RG is questionable too. TE looks...
NFL
FanSided

4 takeaways from the play of Kirk Cousins vs. the Bengals in Week 1

What were some key takeaways from the performance of Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins in Week 1 at the Cincinnati Bengals?. After an eventful offseason for Kirk Cousins, the Minnesota Vikings quarterback finally got the chance to get back down to business on the field at the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 1. While his COVID-19 vaccine status remains a cloud and a potential problem for the team, the Pro Bowl signal-caller is still a vital cog in what head coach Mike Zimmer is trying to accomplish this season.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bud Grant
Person
Mick Tingelhoff
purplePTSD.com

The Secret to Happiness, Minnesota Vikings Edition

Now that I’m a man of a certain age, I’ve noticed that some people around me are actually paying attention to my life advice. Perhaps it’s the alarming amount of gray hair, or the increasing number of lines on my face, each one implying that I might possibly know what the hell I’m talking about. I’ve become a bit of an elder statesman, something of a mentor, perhaps even some kind of sage, who’s been around the block and seen it all. And it’s true, I have seen it all—everything, I tell you!—except of course for the one thing that matters most.
NFL
La Crosse Tribune

One stat may explain problems for Kirk Cousins and Vikings offensive line

MINNEAPOLIS — One data point is an anecdote. Vikings QB Kirk Cousins misfires on a late-game drive. Or his protection breaks down. Maybe both? The Vikings needed just a field goal to win — like, for instance, last year against Tennessee — but instead they lose. Fans are left fuming....
NFL
sports360az.com

VIDEO-Larry Fitzgerald Sr.: 0-1 Vikings, Patrick Peterson, Why Fitz Sr. Won’t Be at Sunday’s Game

The Arizona Cardinals secured a dominant 38-13 victory over the Tennessee Titans in week one of the NFL season, and while it was exciting for fans in the valley to watch, it’s time to move on to week two. It will be the return of Patrick Peterson to the desert, as the Minnesota Vikings make the trip to State Farm Stadium on Sunday after a disappointing 27-24 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals last week.
NFL
KARE

Vikings add new punter, veteran backup QB

EAGAN, Minn. — The Minnesota Vikings have switched specialists again right before the regular season. They signed former Pittsburgh punter Jordan Berry and released punter Britton Colquitt. Berry was cut by the Steelers this week after six seasons with the club. He was tied for first in franchise history in...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Minnesota Vikings Hof#The Minnesota Vikings#Profootballhof#The Hall Of Fame#Kmsp#Cox Media Group
purplePTSD.com

A New LB Option Has Emerged for the Minnesota Vikings

As of Tuesday morning, the Minnesota Vikings are lacking a bit of linebacker depth. Anthony Barr’s status is still up in the air, and the dreams of signing K.J. Wright are now gone. Coincidentally, this intriguing option for some added depth in the LB room comes from the same team that signed Wright: the Las Vegas Raiders. In a very surprising move that could only come from the Sin City, the Raiders decided to cut 2020 third-round draft pick, Tanner Muse. Then about an hour later in another move that can only be considered Raider-esque, they wished him a happy birthday via Twitter.
NFL
InsideTheVikings

Minnesota Vikings 2021 Season Preview

If recent history is any indication, 2021 should be a bounce-back season for the Vikings. This is Mike Zimmer's eighth season in Minnesota, and his teams have alternated missing and making the playoffs during the previous seven. Last year was another opportunity to finally reach the postseason in consecutive years, but it went terribly wrong. An injury-ravaged and talent-deficient defense, Kirk Cousins' inconsistency, and horrific special teams were the catalysts to a 1-5 start that became a disappointing 7-9 campaign.
NFL
247Sports

Minnesota Vikings to be without Christian Darrisaw in Week 1

The Minnesota Vikings will be without their first round pick when they travel to Cincinnati to play the Bengals on Sunday. The team announced that offensive tackle Christian Darrisaw and linebacker Anthony Barr would miss Week 1 with groin and knee injuries, respectively. The Vikings looked to protect quarterback Kirk...
NFL
FanSided

5 most important Minnesota Vikings players of 2021

The Minnesota Vikings have been active all offseason trying to find the best reinforcements, but who is the most important?. The Minnesota Vikings have a deep roster at most positions following their efforts in acquiring talent this offseason. The Vikings have strengthened on both sides of the ball, both in free agency and in the draft. Some very obvious holes needed to be addressed and the Vikings have done so adequately.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Minnesota Vikings
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
FanSided

Minnesota Vikings are in good hands at the tight end position

The unfortunate injury of Irv Smith Jr. has somewhat derailed the plans of the Minnesota Vikings for the upcoming 2021 season, but all will be okay. During the Minnesota Vikings final preseason game last week against the Kansas City Chiefs, tight end Irv Smith Jr. suffered an injury that ultimately required him to undergo season-ending surgery on his meniscus.
NFL
Steelers Depot

Reports: P Jordan Berry Signing With Minnesota Vikings

Former Pittsburgh Steelers’ punter Jordan Berry wasn’t out of a job for very long. According to multiple reports, Berry is signing with the Minnesota Vikings. Berry punted well during training camp and the preseason but lost out to rookie Pressley Harvin III. Yesterday, Danny Smith called it a tight punting battle and praised Berry’s professionalism in mentoring and helping Harvin, who ultimately took his job.
NFL
purplePTSD.com

Minnesota Vikings Schedule Prediction: The Purple Start Strong

Earlier in the offseason, I published a four-part season prediction series on The Vikings Gazette. The idea was to break down the schedule, offering up an educated guess for how the year might go. I’m republishing it on Purple PTSD since the season will soon be here. Some of the details are now a little off, but hopefully these pieces can still offer some insight and entertainment. Enjoy.
NFL
Syracuse.com

Trishton Jackson signed to Minnesota Vikings’ practice squad

Syracuse, N.Y. — Former Syracuse wide receiver Trishton Jackson has been signed to the Minnesota Vikings’ practice squad, the team announced Thursday. Jackson quickly found a new team two days after being released by the Los Angeles Rams. He had spent his rookie season with the Rams, signing as an...
NFL
Action News Jax

Action News Jax

Jacksonville, FL
63K+
Followers
64K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

Action News Jax CBS47 & FOX30 is serving North-East Florida and South Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.actionnewsjax.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy