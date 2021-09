I spent the last few weeks talking about fall in the future tense until I realized that it has, in fact, already made its debut. After countless hours spent curating my fall wardrobe, I decided that it was time to give my credit card a break and put my fall purchases on pause. This promise to myself did not last very long. After hearing about the new G-Star Raw x Snoop Dogg collaboration, I couldn't help but open my wallet. Snoop Dogg is nothing short of a living legend with award-winning hits that never get old and a comedic presence that never goes unnoticed. And now, he's teamed up with Dutch designer G-Star Raw to create a collection of T-shirts, sweatshirts, and denim that screams iconic. How could I not indulge?

