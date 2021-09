It may not be coat weather just yet, but it's never too early to start a little planning, right? Retailers seem to be agreeing because their drops of coats and jackets have slowly started to trickle into the market along with sweaters and boots. While I do own a classic camel coat, it's the fun options that truly add a fun note to an otherwise cold and dreary day. Conversation coats made their way onto the runways for the season, and I'm completely on board for a lot of reasons. One, for example, is that when I'm wearing a t-shirt and jeans—the details in a statement coat really put it all together.

APPAREL ・ 5 DAYS AGO