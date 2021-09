The Philadelphia Museum of Art will restitute a 16th-century ceremonial shield that was confiscated by the Nazis during World War II to the Czech Republic. The shield is attributed to Italian Renaissance artist Girolamo di Tommaso da Treviso and depicts a Roman battle scene. It once belonged to Archduke Franz Ferdinand, scholars have recently found, and was later confiscated by the Nazis after the regime annexed Czechoslovakia between 1938 and 1939. The object, dated from 1535, entered the Philadelphia Museum’s collection in 1976, when it was gifted by Carl Otto Kretzschmar von Kienbusch, a New York tobacco industry magnate, who had acquired it in...

