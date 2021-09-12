Thrusters – Muscles Worked, How-To, Benefits, and Alternatives
Since its inception, CrossFit has introduced lots of lesser-known exercises and training tools to a wider fitness audience. Without CrossFit, kettlebells probably wouldn’t have enjoyed such a resurgence in popularity. Very few gyms would have Concept II Rowers or Assault Bikes as standard. And the only people doing things like gymnastics, Olympic weightlifting, and powerlifting would be gymnasts, weightlifters, and powerlifters!fitnessvolt.com
