Words have no meaning; they are malleable and subject to change at the whim of the powerful. Today, Black people could be called "white supremacists," Jews could be called "Nazis" and scientists could be called "anti-science." The reason is obvious. It is because these people, and many others, dare to deviate from the worldviews of the powerful. These words, which are used against political enemies of the powerful, have no meaning; they are simply badges. They are badges that we place on those we disagree with so that they can be identified in a crowd, pulled to the side and reeducated or expelled by society.

ADVOCACY ・ 1 DAY AGO