CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Computers

Linux Preparing To Slightly Loosen Its Spectre Defaults

phoronix.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA change first proposed last year to the Linux kernel's Spectre mitigation defaults looks like it will soon be sent in for the mainline kernel. The change is in regards to the default mitigation value for Spectre V2 for user-space tasks and Spectre V4 / Speculative Store Bypass. For the kernel options of "spec_store_bypass_disable" and "spectre_v2_user", the current default is the "seccomp" mode. With that default behavior the mitigations are only applied when opted into per-thread via the PRCTL interface (or otherwise a process inherits the mitigation when forked) or is enabled by default for all SECCOMP threads.

www.phoronix.com

Comments / 0

Related
phoronix.com

Genode OS Framework 21.08 Streamlining Its Porting Of Linux Driver Code

We've been covering Genode OS for more than a decade now as this original open-source operating system "framework" and through this time they have managed to keep up with their routine feature releases. Out this week is Genode OS Framework 21.08 as they seek to make it easier porting device driver code to their platform.
COMPUTERS
Network World

Using the Linux set command

The Linux set command allows you to change the value of shell options or to display the names and values of shell variables. Rarely used, it is a bash builtin, but is quite a bit more complicated than most builtins. If you use the command without any arguments, you will...
COMPUTERS
phoronix.com

Linux Has A New Maintainer For Its CD-ROM Driver Code

After more than two decades of maintaining the Linux CD-ROM driver code, Jens Axboe who also serves as the block subsystem maintainer, IO_uring lead developer, and filling other roles, announced he was looking for someone to take over the CD-ROM code. Axboe had been maintaining the Linux kernel's CD-ROM driver...
SOFTWARE
phoronix.com

Linux 5.15 KVM Defaults To The New x86 TDP MMU, Enables AMD SVM 5-Level Paging

The Linux 5.15 Kernel-based Virtual Machine (KVM) changes this cycle are quite exciting on the x86 (x86_64) front with several prominent additions. The KVM feature updates were sent in today for this new kernel cycle. While there are Arm and IBM s390 updates, the x86/x86_64 work is most notable for KVM in Linux 5.15.
COMPUTERS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#By Default#Linux Kernel#Public Cloud#Defaults#Ssbd#Stibp#Ibpb
rockpapershotgun.com

Bravely Default II

Copyright © 2021 Gamer Network Limited, a ReedPop company. All rights reserved. No part of this site or its content may be reproduced without the permission of the copyright holder.
TECHNOLOGY
phoronix.com

Microsoft Releases Its August Update For The CBL-Mariner Linux Distribution

While now into September, Microsoft just published its "August 2021" update to their CBL-Mariner Linux distribution with a variety of changes. CBL-Mariner is a Linux distribution maintained by Microsoft for their internal usage but is publicly available for any other interested parties. CBL-Mariner is used as part of WSL, Azure Sphere OS, SONIC, and other Linux-based efforts within Microsoft.
SOFTWARE
Beta News

Manjaro Linux Cinnamon switches from Firefox to Vivaldi for default web browser

Vivaldi may not be the most popular web browser when compared to Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox, for instance, but it is used by millions of people to surf the web every day -- that is still significant. Many of its users are privacy-focused and tech-savvy too. Best of all, the free Vivaldi web browser is available on all major desktop operating system platforms, including Windows, Mac, and Linux.
SOFTWARE
opensource.com

How to use BusyBox on Linux

It's easy to take Linux commands for granted. They come bundled with the system when you install Linux, and we often don't question why they're there. Some of the basic commands, such as cd, kill, and echo aren't always independent applications but are actually built into your shell. Others, such as ls, mv, and cat are part of a core utility package (often GNU coreutils specifically). But there are always alternatives in the world of open source, and one of the most interesting is BusyBox.
COMPUTERS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Google
phoronix.com

Linux 5.15 Readies More Code For Compile & Run-Time Detection Of Buffer Overflows

Last week a number of patches were merged in the quest to provide the kernel with comprehensive compile-time and run-time detection of buffer overflows. Another patch series was sent out today while still for this cycle they are expected to enable the compiler warnings around array-bounds and zero-length-bounds. Kees Cook...
COMPUTERS
phoronix.com

The Latest Progress On Rust For The Linux Kernel

While the Rust programming language support for usage within the kernel isn't landing for the Linux 5.15 merge window ending this weekend, that effort remains ongoing. A status update on the effort was shared this week about Rust usage for the Linux kernel. Miguel Ojeda as one of the lead...
SOFTWARE
phoronix.com

Habana Labs Opens Up The Code To Their AI Compiler, SynapseAI Core

Intel-owned Habana Labs now has the most open software stack among AI accelerators! While Habana Labs has long provided an open-source, upstream kernel driver for their Gaudi AI training and Goya AI inference accelerators, the user-space portions including their code compiler and run-time library have been closed-source. This has been a thorn for upstream kernel developers and their standards, but now Habana Labs has open-sourced their user-space components too.
SOFTWARE
phoronix.com

AMD Just Squeezed More Workstation Performance Out Of Its RadeonSI Driver

While Vulkan is quickly taking over as the dominant graphics API for Linux gamers especially with the likes of DXVK and VKD3D-Proton mapping Direct3D atop Vulkan, OpenGL remains widely used by workstation software. It's also for workstation software where AMD's "PRO" closed-source OpenGL Linux driver has traditionally competed well (and outperformed) the open-source Mesa driver. But with all the recent changes, that's either a matter of the past or close to not being relevant with the latest Mesa enhancements.
COMPUTERS
phoronix.com

Habana Labs AI Driver Updates Submitted For Linux 5.15

While last week was the main "char/misc" pull request for the Linux 5.15 merge window, the Habana Labs driver changes were previously reverted from there due to opposition from the upstream kernel developers in the Direct Rendering Manager space. The concerning patches around DMA-BUF have now been removed and a new pull request submitted with updates to this AI driver for Linux 5.15.
SOFTWARE
phoronix.com

CoreCtrl 1.2 Brings Support For More Sensors, Voltage Offsets

CoreCtrl 1.2 was released this week as the open-source, independently-developed application for exposing more sensor support on Linux and offering various controls aroudnd over/under-clocking and other tuning. At the moment CoreCtrl is primarily focused on making the most use of AMD Radeon GPUs under Linux with some options not otherwise readily available on the platform.
SOFTWARE
threatpost.com

Pair of Google Chrome Zero-Day Bugs Actively Exploited

The security vulnerabilities bring the web behemoth up to 10 browser zero-days found so far this year. Google has addressed two zero-day security bugs that are being actively exploited in the wild. As part of the internet giant’s latest stable channel release (version 93.0.4577.82 for Windows, Mac and Linux), it...
INTERNET
phoronix.com

KDE Sees More Plasma Wayland Fixes As Plasma 5.23 Hits Its Soft Feature Freeze

It's been a busy start to September for the KDE project and is now under its soft feature freeze for Plasma 5.23. This past week saw a lot of fixes and other work to the KDE stack. KDE developer Nate Graham continues doing a wonderful job summing up the KDE development contributions on a weekly basis with some of his highlights for the past week being:
COMPUTERS
phoronix.com

Linux 5.15-rc1 Brings New NTFS Driver, In-Kernel SMB3 Server, AMD Changes, Intel DG2

As expected this evening the Linux 5.15-rc1 kernel was released to top off the two week merge window that saw many changes to the kernel. Tomorrow I'll have published our extensive feature overview of Linux 5.15 changes, but some of the highlights include Paragon NTFS3 as the new NTFS file-system driver, KSMBD as an in-kernel SMB3 file server, opt-in L1d cache flushing on context switching, continued Apple M1 bring-up work, many AMD improvements, and initial Intel DG2/Alchemist and XeHP discrete graphics bring-up work, among a lot of other new hardware enablement.
COMPUTERS
phoronix.com

Another Batch Of RadeonSI Optimizations Land In Mesa 21.3

Another batch of minor optimizations were merged to Mesa 21.3 for the RadeonSI Gallium3D driver. Marek Olsak and other AMD developers have been working on an assortment of RadeonSI optimizations over the past number of weeks to reduce CPU overhead during certain driver operations and other improvements. The work is more than 42 patches in total.
COMPUTERS
phoronix.com

Alder Lake Support Added To Intel's TCC Driver In Linux 5.15

While much of Intel's next-gen Alder Lake processor support appears to be in good shape for Linux 5.14, some remaining items are landing for the current Linux 5.15 cycle. The latest Alder Lake support hitting the kernel is for Intel's TCC cooling driver. The Intel TCC driver is the new...
SOFTWARE

Comments / 0

Community Policy