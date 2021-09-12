CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Design District’s Bureau is the creative crowd’s new London playground

By Ellie Stathaki
Wallpaper*
Cover picture for the articleLaunching with London Design District at the Greenwich Peninsula this month, Bureau is the capital’s newest workspace offering. Balanced between office architecture and members’ club, Bureau has landed to provide post-pandemic respite to the city’s tired creative workforce – a step away from both traditional office space and working-from-home set-ups, and a clearly defined concept that stands apart from co-working space peers.

