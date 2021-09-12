LaDuc Controls Devil’s Bowl Sportsman Modified Field

WEST HAVEN, Vt. – Tim LaDuc headlined the list of winners on a busy night of racing Saturday at Devil’s Bowl Speedway. Tim LaDuc sliced through the field from 11th starting position to reach second place by the halfway mark. A pair of quick restarts on lap 16 bunched the field and allowed LaDuc to mix it up with early leader Jimmy Davis, and LaDuc took the lead at lap 17 to sail away over the balance of the race for the 55th win of his Devil’s Bowl Speedway career.