OPINION: A September 11 Survivor’s Call for Us All

By Editor
southseattleemerald.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI will never forget having been in Manhattan that fateful day twenty years ago. The billowing smoke. The disappearing traffic. Thousands running for their lives. Instinctively, I fell into the crowd and ran, too. Remembering, my heart swells, recalling my own fear and the best of humanity I saw that day.

